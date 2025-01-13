‘I Standing On My Own’: Melania Trump Exposes White House Living Arrangement Amid Explosive Rumors of Marriage Trouble with Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, may have a new attitude when she officially returns to the White House.

The incoming first lady has sparked conversations on social media for weeks since her husband was announced as the president-elect for his second term in November 2024. Some believe she’s being “paid” to fake being happy in their marriage while distancing herself from him at the same time.

On Monday, Jan. 13, Melania appeared for an interview on “Fox & Friends” with co-host Ainsley Earhardt. She admitted her first time in the White House was “challenging,” but seems more optimistic about her role this time around.

Melania Trumps reveals details about living arrangements in the White House as Donald Trump prepares for his second term. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

When asked about entering her second term as first lady eight years after her husband’s first stint in the White House began, she said, “I feel I was always me the first time, as well.”

“I just feel that people didn’t accept me, maybe, they didn’t understand me the way maybe they do now and I didn’t have much support,” she continued.

The 54-year-old further explained that some people only viewed her as “just the wife of the president.”

“But I’m standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts,” Melania declared. “I have my own ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ I don’t always agree with my husband is saying or doing. And that’s OK.”

She was then asked if she ever told Donald that she didn’t agree with him. She replied, “I give him my advice and sometimes he listens. Sometimes he doesn’t. And that’s OK.”

Back in November, unconfirmed reports claimed that Melania did not want to even sleep in the same room with her husband.

When asked how she felt about moving back into the White House on Jan. 20, she said, “I know the rooms and where we will be living. I know the process.”

Melania hinted that she will predominantly be at the White House with their son, Barron, but she will return to New York or Palm Beach when she needs to.

The Trumps will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary days after the former president takes office again. But rumors about a rift in their marriage have been spiraling for months with many noticing her lack of affection toward Donald.

Many also pointed out that Melania only showed up to two events during his campaign trail: the Republican National Convention in July and the Madison Square Garden rally in New York in October.

While at MSG, cameras caught the couple’s awkward exchange as Melania avoided Donald as he leaned in for a kiss. Instead of a kiss on the lips, they kissed three times on the cheek.

Trump went in for a kiss on the lips and Melania said, “not today mother f*cker.” 😂

pic.twitter.com/tEmkFPuMbl — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) October 28, 2024

Melania’s remarks also arrive days after her “inappropriate” outfit choice for Jimmy Carter‘s live-streamed funeral on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The former model wore a black Valentino trench coat dress from the Fall 2019 collection featuring an oversized, dramatic white collar and a gray print that resembled two people in an embrace kissing.

As the world watched current and former presidents and vice bresidents such as Trump and Barack Obama file into their church seats, many began to speculate if Melania’s drab ankle-length ensemble was meant to send a message.

“Melania dressed like a pilgrim at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. This is an obvious signal to tRump’s racist supporters that the US is going to bring back colonialism and genocide. Canadians, Greenlanders, Panamanians, and Californians are all going to be put in reservations,” said one X user.

Melania dressed like a pilgrim at Jimmy Carter's funeral. This is an obvious signal to tRump's racist supporters that the US is going to bring back colonialism and genocide. Canadians, Greenlanders, Panamanians, and Californians are all going to be put in reservations 🙁 pic.twitter.com/mBrlsDZyaW — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) January 10, 2025

“I heard “Project 1620” was embroidered on the back,” another user replied to the insightful post with a chilling allegation, referring to the drafting of the controversial work about slavery and American capitalism known as “The 1619 Project.”

Another social media user asked if the image on the collar slightly referenced the late President Carter. “The “Elegant and thoughtful Melania. Time for peace. Melania Trump opts for Valentino coat with dramatic kiss print collar for Jimmy Carter’s funeral ceremony Is it a reference to Carter’s marking kiss with Soviet General Secretary Breznhev?”

This was a relevant point since not two days prior to laying the 39th president to rest, Melania’s husband took aim at Carter’s legacy by shunning his decision to transfer ownership of the Panama Canal back to Panama.

During a press conference on Jan. 7, Trump called the transfer a “big mistake” and a “bad part of the Carter legacy.”

While some chose to decipher if there were any conspiracy theories attached to Melania’s dress, others just thought it was purely a fashion flop.

“So not appropriate. She’s looking old!!,” wrote one person.

Another opinionated fashion critic posted, “What in the Handmaid’s Tale is Melania Trump wearing to POTUS Carter’s funeral? The hairdo could use some work!! Swampopotamus tRump taking a snooze,UNFIT to serve #CarterFuneral.”

One individual provided this funny image of the large collar doing double duty. “Live look at First Lady Melania Trump flying back to Mar-a-Lago, after attending the funeral of President Jimmy Carter.”

Live look at First Lady Melania Trump flying back to Mar-a-Lago, after attending the funeral of President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/icaTVMOMbv — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) January 10, 2025

And then followed up with another image giving a nod to ‘The Flying Nun.’

After attending President Carter's funeral, Melania Trump flew "solo" back to Mar-a-Lago 😉 pic.twitter.com/1aNYiepRvX — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) January 9, 2025

Amidst the speculations, one X-user provided the context behind Melania’s collar, claiming that her style statement was an “impeccable” moment “that blends art, fashion, Italian designers, Rodin’s sculptures and a heartfelt tribute to love.”

The account revealed that the fragmented print on her collar was a version of the Italian designer’s line that featured an image of a sculpture “depicting two lovers in a passionate kiss surrounded by flowers and butterflies.”

It is a print from Valentino’s 2019 collection, depicting two lovers in a passionate kiss surrounded by flowers and butterflies pic.twitter.com/dL29AveiOf — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) January 9, 2025

Many also pointed out the beautiful imagery could have possibly been a nod to the year anniversary of her losing her mother. Melania revealed that her mom, Amalija Knavs, died on Jan. 9, 2024 at 78, which could explain Melania’s extremely sad and detached expression.

This is not the first time that her “first lady” fashion choices have come up for debate, especially when it comes to being appropriate at funerals.

In 2023, she stirred up some controversy after choosing to wear a light gray tweed coat at Rosalynn Carter’s memorial instead of the uniform black worn by the other presidential spouses.

Although Melania was still appropriate by normal standards, she seemed out of place in such a setting that required formality.

Her attire was deemed as distasteful and attention-seeking, which some accused her of doing deliberately.