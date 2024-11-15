‘He Never Lets Himself Be In a Photograph with Someone Taller Than He Is’: Fans Trash Donald Trump’s Jealous Obsession Over Son’s Height Who is About ‘6’8′

Donald Trump may be a little jealous of his son, Barron Trump; at least, that’s what some fans online believe.

Trump has much to celebrate as he recently won the 2024 presidential race, which will have him serving a second term starting on Jan. 20. But in the midst of his campaign, rumors about him having resentment towards his son Barron began to brew.

Fans began to notice Trump’s obsession with his son’s height after a clip of his interview with Moms For America began going viral in December 2023. When asked how Melania was doing, Trump wasted no time doting on his wife’s capabilities as a mother before speaking about his then-17-year-old son’s physique.

Fans suspect Donald Trump’s obsession with 18-year-old son, Barron Trump’s, height is a sign of jealousy. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



“[Melania is] great. She’s doing a tremendous job with my son, who’s a fantastic guy,” Trump began. “He’s a good, tall guy, too. Very tall.”

When asked how tall Baron was, Trump lit up. “I’d say 6’8″. So, he’s up there, right.”

“It’s very telling that the first thing Donald mentions about Barron is how tall he is, as there are reports that Donald Trump resents Barron for being taller than him,” an X user tweeted.

“He talks about him like he’s a rival,” another person replied.

Another X user stated, “I heard Trump has nothing to do with him because he hates anyone taller than him. You notice he had to say his name in the sentence to remember his name.”

Trump has seemingly obsessed over his son’s height in more recent times as well. Back in June, as he made his rounds with the press, Trump stopped by Fox & Friends, where he was asked how his family was handling the news that he was found guilty of 34 felony charges related to paying adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. When asked about his youngest son’s well-being, Trump said, “He’s amazing. He’s a tall, good-looking guy. He’s a very good student. He applies to colleges, and he gets into everywhere…He’s a very smart guy. He’s a very tall guy…He’s cool. He’s pretty cool, I tell you.”

Trump on Baron: “He’s a tall, good looking guy. He’s a very good student. He applies to colleges and he gets into everywhere…He’s a very smart guy. He’s a very tall guy…He’s cool. He’s pretty cool, I tell you.”



Do we know if they’ve ever actually met? pic.twitter.com/HgY6qAaAMb — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 2, 2024

“This is what jealousy looks like,” wrote one X user in response to the interview clip.

Later in the month, Trump chatted with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on the podcast “Impaulsive,” where he discusses his 18-year-old son’s height. Almost immediately, he brought up his son’s tall stature.

“I have a beautiful boy, Barron, and he loves Mike Tyson. He’s a big boy,” he said before sharing that his son was taller than average. “And I couldn’t get him to play basketball or play soccer. He’s a good athlete, too. But he’s 6-foot-9. Good-looking guy. He is a tall one, there’s no question.”

Rare clip of Donald Trump's son Barron talking resurfaces and leaves people shocked https://t.co/tiQTUSkSoN pic.twitter.com/YQzxbrr7qd — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 14, 2024

“I say, ‘Barron,’” he continued, “I don’t want to take a picture next to you.”

According to journalist Michael Wolff, this is not unlike Trump to have an issue with people who are taller than him. Wolff spoke with MSNBC in 2023 to discuss his book “Siege: Trump Under Fire,” and in the interview, he touched on Trump’s obsession with height.

He said, “He is jealous of everyone’s height. He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is. Height is one of his techniques. He uses his height — and, remember, Donald Trump is a very large man.”

But instead of allegedly hating on his son’s build, Donald might need to show him a little gratitude for helping him earn a good bit of the “bro vote” for his presidential run.

The “bro vote” refers to getting the votes from certain demographic of men usually falling in the young millennial and Gen z age group.

According to Time magazine, as Donald’s team was strategizing on different podcasts that he should appear on, Donald told his 27-year-old GOP consultant, Alex Bruesewitz to take the list of podcasts Bruesewitz wanted to pitch and talk it over with Barron.

Barron pointed to Adin Ross, a streamer who collaborates with celebrities on livestreams of video games.

The former reality TV star’s appearance on Ross’ Live garnered over 2.7 million views.

And it was only up from there. As the race was coming to a close, Donald appeared on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. That video alone is less than a month old but holds over 50 million views.

Fans aren’t fully buying that Donald was seriously upset over Barron’s height. One person put, “Sounds like a proud father to me. Twisted reporter story.”

Another wrote, “He’s just a proud father. Media has to always read in something negative.”

A third sharing similar sentiments said, ‘He seems to just be proud of is son! Here’s the media spinning this again…”