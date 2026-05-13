‘GOOD LORD’: Trump Just Lost it On Live TV — His Filthiest White House Attack Yet Explodes Across the Nation and Leaves His Cabinet Shaken to Its Core

Donald Trump has never been known for discipline when a camera is rolling.

Scripts, prepared remarks, and teleprompters often become little more than background props as the president barrels ahead saying whatever comes to mind, no matter how controversial, awkward, or politically damaging it may

Trump mocked his own DoorDash stunt as “tacky,” yet still celebrated the viral attention it generated. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump is somewhat of a mysterious figure in Trump’s circle.

She is seldom seen with her husband, but leans more into the spotlight during his second term.

She has been a movie star, the leader of a United Nations meeting, and an advocate for AI in education.

According to some, a puppet of the administration tasked with bragging about her husband.

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However, one skill Melania lacks is the ability to influence his behavior. Trump could not resist gloating to an audience of supporters about her alleged failure to do so.

He went into a rant about the White House’s poor condition and other beautification projects underway.

“This place was not properly taken care of,” began Trump.

“I was told by my wife, ‘You have to act presidential, so don’t use foul language.’ Which I won’t,” he said.

Brushing off his wife’s request, Trump then dropped a crude remark that left the crowd stunned.

“Normally, I would have said it was a s–t house, but I don’t want to say that.”

The crowd gathered in the Rose Garden Club laughed at his defiance.

The untraditional political figure went on to suggest that the national historic landmark was in an almost dilapidated state with crumbling plaster, fallen columns, and peeling paint.

His remarks circulated on social media, where a viewer commented, “And I doubt his wife told him to be presidential.”

Another person called him a “complete and utter disgrace.” A third individual implied that Melania was an unlikely enforcer of decorum and commented, “The stripper wife??”

President Trump says First Lady Melania Trump dislikes his dancing to 'YMCA': "She hates when I dance to what's sometimes referred to as the 'gay national anthem.'" pic.twitter.com/qREkTLPhZ5 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 1, 2026

Trump previously undermined Melania’s guidance on his conduct. During the January GOP Republican retreat, he revealed his signature “Y.M.C.A.” dance is an embarrassment.

“My wife hates when I do this. She’s a very classy person, right? She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential,’” he told attendees.

He rebuffed her claim. “I said, ‘But I did become president.’ … She hates when I dance. I said, ‘Everybody wants me to dance.’”

He reiterated her disdain for his antics in May while speaking to a retirement community in Florida. He even bragged, “It may not be presidential, but I’m leading by 20 percent in the polls.”

Melania’s grievance about his fist-pump jig has not deterred him from initiating the moves.

The Village People anthem got him moving as recently as April at the National Republican Congressional Committee annual dinner and again in early May on the White House South Lawn with students during a physical fitness event.