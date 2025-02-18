‘Where’s Melania’: Melania Trump Leaves Donald Trump to Attend Major Events Solo, Fueling Speculation About Their Marital Troubles

Melania Trump, 54, has Americans wondering why the current first lady of the U.S. has not been seen traveling with her husband, President Donald Trump, 78, over the last few weeks.

The Trumps have moved into the White House again after the Republican politician won the 2024 presidential race against the Democratic candidate, then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump has been missing from his major appearances since his inauguration. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Since the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, the POTUS has shown up solo at the Super Bowl LIX football game in Louisiana on Feb. 9 and the 67th annual Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup race in Florida on Feb. 16.

Members of Trump’s family accompanied the controversial MAGA leader to all three events.

All three of his eldest children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, whom he shares with his first wife, Ivana Trump, flew to New Orleans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the NFL championship.

Eric also visited the Daytona International Speedway along with his father and wife, Lara Trump. However, Melania was not seen with her spouse for either nationallyb covered sporting event.

Melania’s conspicuous absence has led to social media users questioning the ex-model’s whereabouts. One person on X wondered, “#WheresMelania. She hasn’t been seen in public for almost a month.”

Another observer offered an unsubstantiated theory, writing, “Melania doesn’t live at the White House. Never has. She owns a condo in Bethesda. The whole thing is FAKE. Everything about Trump is fake. Everything.”

In addition, commenters on the NewsBreak website weighed in on Melania seemingly going missing in action since returning to the White House for her husband’s second term as commander in chief.

“She is in it for the money. She has no love for him. She is as heartless as he is,” read one comment. Another chimed in, “She has already said she is not one that enjoys watching sports, or sporting events. She is much [too] busy writing books, decorating [the] White House, planning events.”

Thank you @NASCAR and @DISupdates for a patriotic & fun afternoon! #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/U79JwydzgC — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) February 17, 2020

While some fans insist Melania is not a sports lover, the Slovenian-born model did join Donald for the Daytona 500 festivities during his first term in 2020.

The president and first lady’s marital status was also scrutinized when Trump’s eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, posted a family photo from the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida the day after the 2024 presidential election.

Kai’s picture featured Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric as well as Trump’s two youngest children, Tiffany and Barron, and his other grandchildren. Even billionaire campaign donor Elon Musk was part of the image that Kai captioned, “whole squad.”

To the surprise of many people, Melania was left out of the “whole squad” shot. That omission led to internet trolls jokingly suggesting Tesla CEO Musk replaced Melania as Donald’s new wife.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 6, 2024

Melania has addressed taking on the role of first lady for a second time. Barron’s mother discussed being her own woman beyond just serving as the other half of the 45th President of the United States.

“I’m standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts,” Melania expressed during a sitdown with “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt on Jan. 13.

The “Melania” memoir author continued, “I have my own ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ I don’t always agree with [what] my husband is saying or doing. And that’s OK.”

Additionally, Melania spoke to Earhardt about a forthcoming Brett Ratner-directed documentary about her life. According to Rolling Stone, Amazon paid $40 million for the film.

With mounting speculation about whether the Trumps are a happy and love-filled couple, Melania has announced she will be welcoming visitors to walk through her publicly-funded home in Washington, D.C.

On Feb. 12, the First Lady announced that the White House will open for self-guided public tours beginning Feb. 25, 2025. Requests must be submitted up to three months in advance through members of Congress.

“The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark,” Melania said in a statement.

She added, “There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House. This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe—a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year.”

Donald proposed to Melania in April 2004 before they tied the knot on Jan. 22, 2005, at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea church in Palm Beach, Florida.

Melania gave birth to the president’s third son, Barron, on March 20, 2006. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples, are the parents of Barron’s 31-year-old half-sister, Tiffany Trump.

Donald’s second marriage lasted for less than a decade. He and Maples began dating while Trump was still wed to Ivana.

Don Jr., 47, Ivanka, 43, and Eric, 41, are the children of Donald’s first wife, the late Ivana Trump. The New York City-bred businessman was married to Ivana from 1977 until 1990. Three years after the divorce he married Maples in December of that year and divorced her by 1999.