‘Inappropriate’: Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes a Jaw-Dropping Comeback at Mar-a-Lago Following Shocking Breakup

MAGA supporter Kimberly Guilfoyle was a sight for sore eyes as she attended the Wags to Riches Gala at her old stomping grounds, the Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, last weekend.

The glamorous March 22 event was organized to raise funds for Furry Friends Humane, a no-kill refuge for abandoned and abused dogs and cats in need of rehabilitation and new homes.

Kimberly Guilfoyle (left) dazzles in Mar-a-Lago return months after Donald Trump shipped her to Greece following breakup with Donald Trump Jr. (right, with goatee). (Photos: @kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram, @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram)

Guilfoyle, 56, serves as the Wags to Riches Gala chairwoman, and her pull with the Trump family likely helped her secure the venue for the evening. She dazzled in a black gown with a plunging neckline, sheer panels, lace, and feather accents.

Her appearance at Donald Trump’s home away from the White House is her first major social outing since being appointed ambassador to Greece in December, the same month rumors of her split from Donald Trump Jr, 47, began to circulate amid photos of him on dates with Florida influencer Bettina Anderson, 38, started surfacing.

.@kimguilfoyle: "This is the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve this country… and to do it under the guidance, the leadership — the most important, powerful president that this country has ever seen… today, we celebrate and cherish our rich history and our enduring… pic.twitter.com/kPJNJ4YyB5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 24, 2025

The former engaged couple had been together for six years. At the time her government role was announced, an X user suggested, “They’re shipping Guilfoyle off to Greece right after the article came out about Don Jr. and some other woman.”

However, since then, fans have developed a newfound admiration for the former San Francisco prosecutor.

A supporter gushed, “It’s her confidence shining through! So much better without her don juan….she’s much more than a socialite.” Similarly, a second fan commented, “Looks like the break-up with Don Jr. worked wonder for Kimberly. She’s the prettiest ambassador I’ve ever seen.”

LMAO they’re shipping Guilfoyle off to Greece right after the article came out about Don Jr. and some other woman pic.twitter.com/OiNLfa7MB4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 11, 2024

One person expressed concern after noticing the former Fox News personality appeared slimmer. “She’s almost skeletal. she’s lost an awful lot of weight – too much for health probably,” the person theorized.”

She also came under fire from others who declared her gala attire was classless. “She is an ambassador. That plunging neckline is grossly inappropriate,” a critic wrote.

However, another person said that Don Jr.’s best mate was his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, 47.

“His first wife is way better looking than Kim and the new girl. Kim and Donnie seemed to need someone to depend on. Can’t be single. Kinda sad.” Golfing phenom Tiger Woods, 49, recently confirmed reports that he and the mother of five are dating.

The former model was married to Don Jr. for 12 years when they divorced in 2018. The president’s son and Anderson are seemingly still going strong and enjoying spring break trips with his children.