‘Must be Cheaper Than Paying Her Off’: Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Fiancée Seemingly Fleeing to Greece to ‘Keep the Family’s Secrets’ After He Debuts Younger Woman 

Social media is buzzing with speculation following President-elect Donald Trump’s latest diplomatic appointment, with many claiming he is using his power to clean up the dirty work for his son Donald Jr., who was caught cheating on his fiancée over the summer.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., was named as the United States ambassador to Greece, an announcement that came against the backdrop of recent revelations about Don Jr.’s alleged new romantic relationship.

Trump dropped the news of Guilfoyle’s move on social media, praising her qualifications. “Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad,” he wrote.

He further added, “Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation.”

Don Jr., 46, also voiced his support for Guilfoyle, who is over a decade his senior, tweeting, “I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First.”

The diplomatic appointment comes in the wake of recent personal developments in her and the former first son’s lives. Just hours before the news dropped, it was revealed that Don Jr. has a new romantic interest, 37-year-old socialite Bettina Anderson.

Photos published online showing the pair holding hands, which the outlet described as “the most compelling evidence to date” of their relationship.

I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First. pic.twitter.com/S3FjxqCgCx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2024

Guilfoyle and Don Jr. began dating in 2018. The pair got engaged in 2020, but they did not go public with their relationship until 2022.

According to People, Don Jr. and Anderson have been dating for at least six months. She was even present at the Republican National Convention in July, sitting directly behind Don Jr. and Guilfoyle (who delivered a speech there as a couple).

The Daily Mail reports that Guilfoyle was “blindsided” when she saw photos of her fiancé on an intimate dinner date with Anderson earlier this fall, according to her associates. Still, she played her part, which yielded to her appointment.

The Daily Mail has been tracking their relationship since September 2024, releasing pictures from the month prior of the couple kissing.

The timing of Guilfoyle’s appointment has not gone unnoticed by the public.

One X user posted, “LMAO they’re shipping Guilfoyle off to Greece right after the article came out about Don Jr. and some other woman.”

LMAO they're shipping Guilfoyle off to Greece right after the article came out about Don Jr. and some other woman pic.twitter.com/OiNLfa7MB4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 11, 2024

Another comment read, “Wow. Bet she also got some hush money and an iron clad NDA.”

Daily Mail readers were equally vocal, with one commenting, “So Daddy Don came to Junior Don’s rescue. Sending Kimberly 1000’s of miles away as an ambassador to Greece must be cheaper than paying her off to keep the family’s secrets.”

Some commenters expressed sympathy for Guilfoyle.

“Honestly, I fully support Kimberly Guilfoyle embracing a fresh start,” one read. “Especially if it means taking a step toward something new and exciting. Greece is a place of history, beauty, and reinvention.”

Others were critical of Don Jr.’s behavior. “It just showed a lack of class on his part and the old saying ‘money can’t buy class,'” one comment noted.

Another warned Anderson, “Just a word of advice for Bettina….beware. He did it to his wife and mother of his children, he did it to Kimberly and soon he will do it to you.”

Guilfoyle does bring considerable qualifications to the role. She studied international law and began her public career as a prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles. She was also a longtime host on Fox News.

Though it remains unclear whether she had previously expressed a desire to serve in a diplomatic capacity, a source tells OK Magazine that Guilfoyle’s move to Greece may have been all part of Anderson’s plan as things continue to heat up in her relationship with Don Jr.

The source reveals that Don’s new girl “wants Kim out of the area,” adding, “They are trying to send Kim abroad. They waited for the election to pass but they didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election.”

While the circumstances surrounding her appointment are complex and controversial, the diplomatic posting represents a significant professional opportunity for Guilfoyle. As tensions and speculations continue to swirl, only time will reveal the full implications of this unexpected diplomatic assignment.