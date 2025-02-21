‘How It’s Supposed to Be!’: Ayesha Curry Says Husband Steph Curry ‘Always’ Comes Before Their Kids and Sparks Massive Debate

Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen “Steph” Curry have been married for over 14 years. Since his introduction into the NBA in 2009, Steph’s wife has made shocking and sometimes relatable remarks in public that leave a lasting impression on fans.

People caught up with Ayesha, 35, at a product pop-up event in San Francisco for her brand, Sweet July Skin. While there, “The Seasoned Life” cookbook author was asked about how she and the two-time league MVP juggle life as parents and still make time for themselves.

“I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we’re parents,” Ayesha explained to the American celebrity news outlet about her approach to marriage with Steph, 36.

Ayesha Curry says she always puts her marriage to NBA superstar Steph Curry above her four children. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

She continued, “And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first.”

The seriel entrepreneur said she and Steph also seeking advice from those they trust and those “smarter than us” to maintain the chaos of their full family.

“We’re not control freaks,” she explained. “We have ideas, but we’re willing to let people help us see those ideas into fruition.”

The Currys tied the knot in 2011 and have since welcomed to daughters, Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, as well as two sons, 6-year-old Canon and 9-month-old Caius.

Ayesha’s remarks about putting her relationship with Steph above being a mother to her kids sparked mixed reactions online.

“How it’s supposed to be! How y’all gone lead from [two different] lanes!?” one person on The Jasmine Brand’s Instagram page asked in defense of the former Food Network star.

Additionally, Ayesha got back up on the social media app when someone commented, “Some of y’all have never been married and it shows!! Keep living and learning.”

A third supportive comment read, “Those are the rules when you’re dealing with a provider!! Sorry not sorry.” Another person added, “As it should be !!!it’s even in the Bible.”

“This is the new way I guess!!! My kids will always come first as KIDS. My wife and I provide a foundation for them but that has nothing to do with who comes first,” a critic expressed.

That person continued, “If your child needed a kidney and your spouse did also and there was one. Who [are you] giving it to? Your spouse… yeah aight!! I don’t even eat before my kids eat. That’s just me tho.”

However, Ayesha sharing her view on marriage and parenting got pushback too. For instance, one poster commented, “I want people to stop publicly discussing their relationship and do whatever makes them happy in private.”

In her interview with People, Ayesha further addressed raising four young children that range from less than a year old to being a preteen.

“He’s 9 months now. He’s crawling and laughing. He only says dad,” Ayesha said about Caius. “The older kids, they’re amazing.”

She continued, “We were worried about having the six-year gap between our son and Cai Cai, and it’s been magical. He truly feels like a big brother. He only wants to protect him. There’s no jealousy. I love it.”

Ayesha went on to say Riley and Ryan are like “little moms” to their baby brother. The “Irish Wish” actress also referred to having four kids with her husband as their “best decision.”

The Curry family has been in the spotlight throughout most of Steph’s run in the NBA. For example, Riley became an internet meme after upstaging her famous father in 2015.

Riley took over a postgame press conference as the then-2-year-old lovingly interrupted Steph trying to speak with the sports media.

NBA fans have also unfairly trolled Ayesha for supposedly causing Steph’s basketball skills to decline. Particularly, when the four-time NBA champion only scored 2 points in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 19.

Steph has averaged 23.4 points per game for Golden State during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He made the 2025 All-Star team for the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Ayesha continues to promote her Sweet July skin care line.