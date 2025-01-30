‘He was Literally the Worst’: Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry Vowed to Inflict Pain on Little Sister’s Ex-Boyfriend Over Toxic Relationship

Stephen and Ayesha Curry widely project the image of a sophisticated, successful, and long-lasting couple who gracefully built their family of six.

But just because they aren’t typically involved in controversy doesn’t mean they won’t get involved if it’s about family.

On the debut episode of her podcast “Straight to Cam,” Stephen’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, recalled a moment where her brother and sister-in-law almost put the paws on an ex of hers.

Sitting across from her friend, Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brink, Sydel shared on the Jan. 28 episode, “I had a boyfriend in high school, someone I dated through high school and a little into college. He was literally the worst, and I never told anyone what was going on between us or how bad it had gotten.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry Almost Put Paws on a Man After Being “The Worst” Ex-Boyfriend to Curry’s Sister Sydel (Photos: @ayeshacurry/Instagram; @sydelcurrylee/Instagram)

Sydel didn’t go into detail about what her ex-boyfriend put her through but hinted that she eventually told Ayesha and Stephen, who are five and six years older, respectively.

“And then, after the fact, Stephen and Ayesha were like, ‘We want to cut his b-lls off!’ I’m like, ‘Easy!’”

Sydel’s hesitation with Stephen and Ayesha going after her ex was only temporary. She said she eventually was “like sure, go at it, go ahead.”

Sydel shared this story to explain how her brothers express their protection of her differently.

Compared to her other brother, Seth, she said, “Stephen was more outwardly, but he’s really nice, so you would never know how protective he was. But with Seth, he’s just super quiet. So you don’t really know what he’s thinking until he wants you to know what he’s thinking.”

The good news for Sydel is that this anonymous ex did not prevent her from finding her happy ending. She has been married to Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee since 2018, and the couple share two children: their 3-year-old son, Daxon, and their 1-year-old daughter, Daryn, who was born through in vitro fertilization.

Last month, Sydel and Damion Lee announced that they are expecting a third child, which they conceived naturally.

However, before Sydel’s protective brothers came to accept her now-husband, she reveals that Seth, 34, needed to be absolutely certain he’s the one. That moment did not come until after the couple’s wedding day.

(L-R) Sydel Curry-Lee, Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, Damion Lee. (Photo: @sydelcurrylee/Instagram)

Sydel and Damion tied the knot after two and a half years of dating. On their wedding day, the newlyweds were in the car “scrolling on social media” when they made a shocking discovery.

“Damion has his phone and he’s scrolling. And he just starts laughing and I’m like ‘What are you laughing at?’” Sydel recalls. “He shows me his phone and it says ‘S. Curry has followed you.’ He did not follow – like even acknowledge this man’s existence until he married me.”

It looks like both brothers have their own way of showing that they don’t play when it comes to their little sister.