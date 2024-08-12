‘This Is Crazy!’: Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Brought to Tears as Infant Son Allegedly Hit By Cops During Heated Confrontation In Paris

Steph Curry’s latest Olympic gold medal win might have been overshadowed in his household by a terrifying incident involving his wife, Ayesha Curry, and two of their young children in Paris.

Video shared on X shows the celebrity chef and her mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, embroiled in a frightening encounter with French police on Saturday, Aug. 10, following the Team USA victory against France.

The details are still unclear, but it has been alleged that the one of the Parisian police struck Ayesha’s youngest child, 3-month-old Caius, in the head during the ordeal.

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry and family involved in altercation with police in Paris. (Photo: @stephencurry30/Instagram, TheHollywoodFix/YouTube)

The Curry family, including Ayesha’s 5-year-old son, Canon, the infant and her mother-in-law Sonya Curry found themselves stuck in the middle of a Paris street, vulnerable and surrounded by law enforcement.

Witnesses captured the unsettling incident on camera and posted it on social media, drawing widespread attention.

According to reports, the Curry family’s car was parked on the same street where French President Emmanuel Macron’s motorcade was scheduled to pass. Purportedly unaware that they were required to stay put until the procession was over, Ayesha and Sonya attempted to reach their car, which led to an immediate confrontation with the cops.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, a close friend and teammate of Steph Curry, tried to step in, pleading with the police to let the family through.

Ayesha Curry was seen tearing up after being assaulted & harassed by some French people, at some point later in the video Draymond Green walked up to the police to explain to them that a baby was hit

But the authorities refused to budge.

Video footage shows Sonya getting visibly more distressed and eventually raising her voice at the officers. After police “apologized” and asked how they could make amends, she snapped quickly, “Let us get to our car. That’s it.”

Green, clearly frustrated, responded, “So even after them hitting the baby, there is still nothing y’all can do to get them out there?”

As the situation escalated, another individual intervened, urging a bystander to stop recording, calling it an “invasion of privacy.” Sonya, realizing they were being filmed, also asked the person to stop.

While the family might not have wanted the footage to be public, it revealed the image to the world of the tearful basketball wife stuck in the street with her young children, surrounded by police officers.

Fans quickly reacted to the video, with many expressing their outrage and support for the Curry family.

“Poor little babe and Ayesha. Would not wanna mess with Sonya or Draymond lol,” one sympathetic fan commented.

“Ayye Steph momma bout that life,” someone else quipped, adding, “Always can count on Draymond to be around with s—t pop off.”

Others suggested that the incident was racially motivated, pointing to what they claimed was a pattern of mistreatment toward Black Americans in France during the Olympic games. Just week ago, tennis champion Serena Williams and her daughters were denied entry to a rooftop restaurant at a ritzy hotel in the City of Light.

“Idk how to explain it but the French are jealous of Black Americans. Maybe because we live better than them even though we’re Black. Idk. I’ll figure it out,” one user speculated.

“France mad they lost? This is crazy,” another X user tweeted. “This is why no one wants the Olympics in Oaris ever again. There are too many problems, and they’re being racist. Gave people e coli in dirty water, didn’t allow warm ups, judges messing up, referees cheating for France, etc. Not a good look.”

A third comment said, “After seeing what happened on the Cannes red carpet and these games, the racism in France is undeniable.”

Green’s statement about the child being struck particularly struck a nerve, with many fans focusing on that disturbing detail.

“Disgusting, French people need to not be sore losers, especially when you threaten a baby’s safety,” one comment read.

Some fans, however, suggested that the incident was a result of a cultural misunderstanding or language barrier.

One user noted, “You probably did not get what the police are saying and trust me I don’t like our Police, but they explained something really simple.”

When someone asked the French speaker to explain why the officer hit the baby, the person says the officer denied it.

“The police officer i did not touch him do It is words against words then They explain can you wait 5 minutes please. We just received the order to make people wait it is not our fault we are sorry…”

"The police officer i did not touch him do It is words against words then They explain can you wait 5 minutes please. We just received the order to make people wait it is not our fault we are sorry…"

“Truth is, don’t expect the same privileges in other countries that you do in your own,” one person reminded others online.

Another agreed, issuing a warning, “Citizens of the United States. When you take you’re a— overseas things are different , you have to keep it chill when your off our turf. I’m on my best behavior if I leave my state lol fr fr.”

As of now, Ayesha Curry has not publicly addressed the incident. However, she did post a picture of her husband in his USA jersey on her Instagram story, showing that despite the frightening episode, her spirit remains unbroken, and the family’s Olympic triumph is still very much a moment of pride as they bring back the medal to their country.