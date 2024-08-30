‘She Looks Unlike Herself’: Fans Concerned Over Angelina Jolie’s Shocking Appearance Amid Eight Year Struggle to Finalize Divorce From Brad Pitt

Actress Angelina Jolie was once recognized as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. However, the 5-foot-7 actress has many people worried and concerned about her size in recent photos.

The 49-year-old mother of six is attending the Venice International Film Festival this week, and cameras spotted her wearing Saint Laurent and baring tattoos on her arms and back.

While many were excited about her role as the legendary soprano Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s film “Maria,” Jolie’s physical appearance quickly became the center of attention.

In 2012, actress Angelina Jolie attended the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where her then-husband, Brad Pitt, was nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)



When celebrity blogger Perez Hilton shared photos of Jolie from the festival on Instagram, comments about her health flooded in.

Though many admired her beauty, a concerned follower pleaded, “Please, eat!!!!”

Another commenter expressed alarm, saying, “I’m sorry, but she is just too skinny, alarmingly skinny. You can literally see her bones and veins just poking out of her body.”

They added, “None of those outfits actually fit her. They look very big on her, even the type fitted dress. I love her, but I believe she has some kind of medical condition going on, or she just plain is not eating.”

The criticism didn’t stop there. Others noted, “Wow she is so so thin,” plainly stating, “I don’t know how old she is, but she looks unlike herself.”

On a positive note, one person said, “She looks great for 49 and having gone thru all of the medical stuff on top of divorce drama! not looking like a cat with injections and such.”

The discussion around Jolie’s weight isn’t new. In June 2024, fans were similarly concerned when she attended the Tony Awards in New York City, where she won her first Tony Award for producing “The Outsiders.”

At the time, an so-called insider told In Touch magazine, “Angie knows she’s super skinny. She also knows that if she wears a revealing dress, everyone is going to talk about how she looks. She practically invites people to comment on her weight by wearing gowns like this that make her look so slim. It’s almost as if she’s starving for attention.”

However, another source offered a different perspective, saying, “It’s not so much that she’s starving for attention but that she’s confident in her appearance. Angie loves her body and how she looks, and she loves to flaunt it.”

Jolie’s recent struggles, including an ongoing battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their shared French winery. The former couple got together in 2004 and married in 2014. Their relationship sullied after a 2016 plane incident where Pitt allegedly turned physical with their kids, following years of accusations that he abused Jolie during the marriage.

Their children, as well as Jolie’s oldest child are now all adults, with the exception of two teenagers. Two children, Zahara and Shiloh have dropped their dad’s last name in the last year, all of which has reportedly taken a toll on their mom’s health.

“When Angie is stressed out, she doesn’t eat,” a tipster revealed.

Angelina Jolie’s kids, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie in 2019 (L) and 2021 (R). (Photos by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Still, the Academy Award winner star must work and promote her new projects. While at the Venice Film Festival, producers reportedly went to great lengths to keep Jolie far away from Pitts, who also attended, according to People.

She arrived today on Thursday, Aug. 29, for the “Maria” premiere and Pitt will arrive on Sept. 1, for the premiere of the new film “Wolfs,” also starring George Clooney.

Jolie will leave after her film and, hopefully, will not bump into her ex while still on a high from her rave reviews about the new movie.