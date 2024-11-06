‘She Really Looks Ill’: Angelina Jolie Shockingly Covers Extremely Large Vein In Her Arms and Legs Amid Critics Dragging Her Appearance

Fans can’t seem to keep their eyes off of actress Angelina Jolie.

The box office beauty reemerged into the spotlight this summer when she began making appearances at film festivals and screenings to promote her new project, “Maria.” The biopic tasks Jolie with portraying famous opera singer Maria Callas.

The Pablo Larraín-directed piece will land in theaters this month on Nov. 27 and on Netflix on Dec. 11. Buzz surrounding her on-screen performance has already drummed up predictions that the actress will be a major contender at the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony in March. But the movie is not what people are mostly talking about.

Angelina Jolie’s new look raises eyebrows following months of criticism about her appearance. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

An equally trending topic regarding Jolie, 49, has nothing to do with her acting chops; instead, several people have begun to express shock and concern for her health.

While on the red carpet in August at the Cannes Film Festival, online spectators mulled over her already slim figure as some pointed out that her bare arms were marked by visibly bulging veins.

Following the criticism about her jarring appearance, Jolie has switched up her style. She has since been spotted wearing suits and jackets that shield the public from viewing much of her body or skin.

Angelina Jolie at Venice Film Festival.



Her veins.



Is Angelina Jolie ok? pic.twitter.com/TjOEkNeYlj — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) September 21, 2024

Case in point: On Nov. 3, she attended a screening in Beverly Hills in a white tailored suit. She paired the look with peep toe heels, wore her hair straight, and wore minimal makeup on.

“She’s beautiful and talented,” raved a fan when images were circulated by The Daily Mail. Another supporter said, “I think she looks great. That suit is certainly a good choice.”

However, the publication presented the style moment as Jolie “covers up her 20 tattoos,” which reignited assessments about her appearance.

One person commented, “She isnt covering up her tattoos. She is covering her emaciated veiny arms and legs, as always.” While a second individual stated, “AJ is losing her looks. Her tattoos, veiny arms and hands are dreadful. She needs to see a doctor and get herself checked out. She really looks ill.”

Others described her as “sickly thin” and “gaunt looking,” as well as noting that “she would look so much more beautiful with some weight.”

Angelina Jolie at a special screening of Pablo Larraín’s #Maria in Beverly Hills. 📷 pic.twitter.com/VQFiGUlrJq — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) November 4, 2024

A former family friend from Jolie’s adolescent years previously revealed the actress briefly dealt with an eating disorder as a teen that required treatment. And in 2013, the “Tomb Raider” star shared that she underwent a double mastectomy as a preventative measure to mitigate her chances of developing breast cancer.

Further into the comments, her looming divorce from Brad Pitt was also mentioned as a criticism. The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars have been in a stalemate in their divorce proceedings since Jolie filed in 2016. They married in 2014 after several years of dating.

“Turned her kids AGAINST Brad !” the heckler wrote.

The exes share six children: Maddox, whom Jolie adopted years before dating Pitt; Zahara; Pax, who are also adopted; biological kids Vivienne; and twins Shiloh and Knox. All of the children are estranged from the actor amid claims he had abusive outburst on a plane the same year she filed for divorce.

A disagreement over the ownership of the French winery is said to be at the center of their divorce feud. Still, Pitt, 60, debuted his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, at the Cannes Film Festival. He and Jolie narrowly avoided encountering each other.

The actress has yet to introduce a new romantic partner to the public, but she has been making frequent appearances alongside U.K. rapper Akala.