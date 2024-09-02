‘What’s Wrong with Her Arms?’: Shocking Images of Angelina Jolie’s Veins Spark Health Concerns as Brad Pitt Happily Debuts New Girlfriend

Actress Angelina Jolie was once a sight for sore eyes, with fans and industry figures alike reveling at the screen gem as one of Hollywood’s most bankable bombshells.

But now, more than a decade into the “Tomb Raider” star’s decision to step back from the limelight, that admiration of onetime fans has evolved into disdain and criticism. Jolie, 49, recently made a rare red carpet appearance for the “Maria” premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 29.

She stars as the famed opera singer Maria Callas in the Pablo Larraín-directed biopic. Early reviews suggest that the entertainer may be an Academy Award contender for her performance.

Actress Angelina Jolie has fans concerned over her unrecognizable ‘thin’ appearance during a film festival in Venice. (Photo: Good Morning America / YouTube)

However, social media critics have taken a keen interest in decoding perceived clues about Jolie’s health as photos of her at the premiere have begun to circulate. Jolie ditched her signature brunette tresses for a blond look that was paired with a taupe gown that boasted a built-in fur shawl that covered her chest but left her shoulders and arms revealed.

Onlookers had little to say about the glam wardrobe choice, but comments were plentiful as many zoomed in on the bulging veins seen crawling down Jolie’s forearms. Two people pointedly asked, “What’s wrong with her arms?” and “Why are her veins so large?”

Another quipped, “Oh my goodness, she doesn’t look that good, and those veins popping out like that! Is she okay?”

A few noted claims of anorexia. Cis Rundle, a purported friend of Jolie’s late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, once claimed that the actress suffered from anorexia and practiced self-harm during her teenage years.

A decade ago, Rundle alleged that she once “carried her into the hospital” amid concerns regarding the teen’s low consumption of food and her weight. The woman said that things were ultimately “worked out,” though, saying it was just “one of her stages.”

The Irony is she actually puts a huge amount of focus on her kids’ eating habits and making sure they’re getting all the nutrition they need but then she just sits there picking at her plate and barely finishing anything on it,” an insider says of the mom of six.

An insider told In Touch Weekly in July, that Angelina’s kids were worried about her eating habits despite her being hyper-focused on her kids getting all the “nutrition” they need.

“Her kids have been trying so hard to help her — they all cook for her and nag at her when she’s not eating enough,” the outlet reports. “But there’s only so much they can do, it’s very upsetting for them to see her so skinny. They’re all worried.”

All angelina wanted brad pitt to do was take accountability and help heal their family. She never wanted this to get out. Yet his abuse continues almost a decade from the divorce. pic.twitter.com/Gazd64O2ke https://t.co/ovPM7rThiK — K🎱 (@lyntwig_) April 4, 2024

Another reaction to the startling photos of Jolie’s wafer-thin figure read, “How is she only 49. She looks so much older with her arms.” Among the many causes of bulging veins is a person having very low body fat, underlying health issues, as well as simply aging.

In a 2013 New York Times op-ed, “The Girl Interrupted” star revealed that she underwent a preventative double mastectomy after learning she carried the BRCA1 gene, which is linked to an increased risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers. Her mother passed from breast cancer in 2007.

While fans showed concern for Jolie during her red carpet appearance, Brad Pitt was making a special red carpet appearance of his own.

During the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon appeared hand-and-hand alongside George and Amal Clooney for the premiere of “Wolfs.”

Some fans approved of Pitt’s new lady.

“Brad has great taste in women,” one fan commented.

“The best revenge is to move on,” said another.

“Angelina is going to get diarrhea this weekend. She been trying to destroy Brad the last 5 years and he looking great and in love,” a third fan commented.

A few other fans considered Ines a downgrade.

“She is nothing compared to Angie sorry,” one fan commented.

“Angelina Jolie is more beautiful and graceful than whoever this side piece is,” said another.

Ramon, who was previously married to actor Paul Wesley until 2022, works in the jewelry and fashion industry. Currently, she is vice president of the Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Anita Ko.

Pitt and his estranged wife share three biological children, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. They are also parents to adopted children Maddox, Pax, and Zahara. Pitt reportedly has been estranged from all of his kids since his split from Jolie.

Jolie has also accused her kids’ father of being abusive towards her and her children, such as on a flight in 2016, the same year she filed for divorce.