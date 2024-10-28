‘She Still Looks Dreadful’:  Angelina Jolie’s New Red Carpet Hair Backfires as Fans Get Distracted by Her ‘Messy’ Look Weeks After Large Veins Went Viral

Angelina Jolie is trying something new with her glam as Oscar buzz surrounding her new film heats up. The movie star is the subject of early praise for her portrayal of troubled opera singer Maria Callas in the Pablo Larraín-directed biographical drama “Maria.”

The project is set to debut in select theaters on Nov. 27 and then on streaming giant Netflix on Dec. 11. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, where its star made her return to the spotlight.

The red carpet appearance drew flattering comments from fans swooning over her beauty, though others shared concern and criticism about her wafer-thin figure and large veins observed in her arms.

Concern about Angelina Jolie’s thin appearance continues amid divorce from estranged husband Brad Pitt. (Photo: Angelinajolie/Instagram)

Jolie was almost unrecognizable when she stepped out again to promote the flick at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. She wore a champagne-colored gown that was covered by a black shawl-like jacket.

She turned heads by deviating from her signature straight tresses to try out cascading waves of curls and by adding a pop of color to her subtle makeup look with a bold red lipstick. From top to bottom, the entire look was a hit among her most supportive fans.

“So refreshing to see a star with normal make up and simple outfit . Nowadays everyone looks like Kim K. Fake everything and tons of make up. Natural beauty,” one person wrote on Instagram.

Someone else who shared a similar reaction said, “I think she looks great looks like she might have gained a couple of pounds? And that’s a good thing for her she looks healthy.”

However, several others took the liberty to slight the Tony Award-winning actress’ appearance which some deemed “a mess forreal” and an attempt at “covering her arms.”

“She still looks dreadful. Can’t anyone tell her? A very pale face, heavy eye makeup and blood red lipstick. Even with all that, she’s still aging and it shows,” said one person in The Daily Mail’s comment section.

Another said, “She’s been regarded as a great beauty since her 20s and it’s interesting to see her aging. I don’t think she looks bad, but I can see the changes of time.”

“She needs a new stylist,” added another individual. “She looks washed out with that colour dress with the lighter hair. She is gorgeous tho.”

Others unleashed venomous comments about her “garnish makeup” that made her take on a “Bride of Frankenstein aesthetic.” Jolie’s hair took a beating too when one person said, “Whoever did it has overdone the heat. Look at the raggy ends.” Countless others were hung up over how skinny she appeared.

The Golden Globe winner has flaunted a slim figure her entire career, but amid her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt, speculation about her “frail” appearance ramped up. Some have suggested that the contentious separation that began in 2016 after a decade together has begun to wear on her.

The estranged couple share three biological children — Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne— and adopted children Maddox, Zahara, and Pax. All of whom have reportedly cut off communication with the “Bullet Train” actor.

angelina jolie and her kids over the years🤍 pic.twitter.com/11sTQmZCUl — m ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) October 5, 2022

For some observers, Pitt was a common denominator in their outlook on Jolie. One critic harshly wrote, “She may be beautiful on the outside but we all know about the vengeful parental alienation campaign and unproved reputational attacks that she has put Brad Pitt through for almost a decade.”

Pitt and Jolie are reportedly at odds regarding the division of assets which includes their French winery. The actress sold her half of the estate in 2021, a move that her ex claims is a violation of a verbal agreement they made.