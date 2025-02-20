‘But She Looks Beautiful’: Jennifer Lopez’s Comeback Performance After Split from Ben Affleck Falls Flat with Fans

Jennifer Lopez’s year kicked off on a somber note after her two-year marriage to Ben Affleck officially ended in January. She has seemingly collected another L after fans criticized her poor performance in Dubai earlier this week.

On Feb. 18, the “Enough” star headlined Azizi Developments’s sales launch event for Burj Azizi, the world’s second-tallest tower. Performing for a crowd of up to 15,000 attendees at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Lopez sang hits from her catalog like “I’m Into You,” “If You Had My Love,” “Louboutins,” and more. Despite her attempts to dazzle the crowd with her sharp dance moves and sparkly jumpsuit, fans who caught a glimpse of the recorded show online could not get past her vocals.

Jennifer Lopez dazzles stage with looks but throws fans off with her vocals in Dubai (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Fashion Bomb Daily shared a clip of Lopez’s performance on Instagram as fans gave their reactions.

One person wrote, “Oehhh no bueno.”

Someone else said, “Omg Jlo girl I can’t defend you no more. It’s ok to lip sync sis.”

Others were a little lighter with their criticism. While still agreeing that “Jenny From the Block” is nowhere near being a vocal powerhouse, they did acknowledge that she looked stunning. At age 55, Lopez still remains in shape, and, for some fans, she looks as if she’s been bathing in the fountain of youth.

One person wrote, “She sounds horrible but she looks beautiful as always” and another person said, “Ignoring the performance, she looks great.”

Among the Dubai crowd were government officials, investors, media representatives, celebrities and more, who gathered to see the 131-story building, which is scheduled to be completed by 2028. The tower will include “suites, penthouses, apartments, holiday homes” and an “all-suite seven-star hotel,” according to the press release.