‘Should Only Be Two People In a Marriage’: Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend Pumps Brakes on Proposal Until She Stops Running to Ex-Husband Ben Affleck, Reports State

Actress Jennifer Garner is making it her duty to stand by her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, but it could be driving a wedge in her current relationship, according to new reports.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially called it quits on Aug. 20 after tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.

In the months leading up to the announcement of his split with Lopez, Affleck began spending more and more time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Ben Affleck’s relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner is reportedly impacting the actress’ new relationship. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Garner and Affleck met on the set of “Pearl Harbor” in 2000, and by 2004, their friendship had turned romantic. The pair began dating, and in April 2005, Affleck proposed. Two months later, they wed and stuck by each other’s side for ten years before announcing their divorce in June 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Earlier this month, after experiencing yet another bout with heartbreak, Affleck was accused of cozying up to his ex-wife, Garner. While the pair maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship for their kids and Garner has been Affleck’s “rock” throughout his separation, new reports speculate that something more complicated is happening.

According to RadarOnline, Garner’s current boyfriend, businessman John Miller, isn’t too thrilled about Garner and Affleck rekindling their closeness amid the latter’s recent divorce drama. An alleged insider tells the outlet, “John’s argument is that Ben’s an adult and should figure it out without impinging on their life.”

According to the source, John feels uneasy about Garner always “running to Ben’s side” but the “13 Going on 30” actress feels a sense of responsibility for her ex.

“Jen feels a sense of responsibility to Ben,” the source stated. “But John wants to marry her — and he feels there should only be two people in a marriage, not three.”

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller hold hands on lunch date in rare PDA moment https://t.co/KjAPAyWjTo pic.twitter.com/mvi2RvstWn — Page Six (@PageSix) November 7, 2023

John Miller serves as chairman of the tech company CaliGroup and CEO of CaliGroup’s portfolio company, PopID. Garner began dating the 46-year-old businessman in 2018, shortly after her divorce from Affleck was finalized. In 2020, the pair, who keep their relationship relatively under the radar, split briefly before rekindling their romance shortly after in 2021.

“They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together,” a source revealed to People in February 2023.

Miller has two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2011.