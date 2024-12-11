‘Their Relationship Is Inappropriate’: Ben Affleck Declares He’s Out the Dating Game, Ignores Jennifer Garner’s Fiancé to Cozy Up with Ex-Wife

Ben Affleck is officially taking a timeout from the dating scene after his recent split from wife Jennifer Lopez. An alleged source close to the 52-year-old actor says that he has made it crystal clear to them that romance is the last thing on his mind right now.

A purported insider speaking exclusively to Page Six seemingly provided a candid glimpse into the “Daredevil” actor’s current state of mind.

“Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment,” the alleged source explains.

Lopez filed for divorce in August of this year on the second anniversary of their wedding, which seems to have pushed Affleck into serious reflection mode.

“Ben is taking this time to focus on himself, his kids, and his career,” the insider continued, later adding, “Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalized, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 09: Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the Charles Finch and Chanel Pre-BAFTA cocktail party and dinner at Annabel’s on February 8, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

The actor is completely checked out of the dating world, preferring to invest his energy in what matters most to him, like his family and work. The reputed tipster said Affleck has been “focused on numerous projects” and is “still adjusting to the single life” for the second time.

What’s interesting is that Affleck continues to lean on his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for support. When he and the “Selena” actress broke up over the summer, he rented a home near Garner and the kids and started spending a lot of time with her — someone he considers not just the mother of his children but his friend.

He actually rented a home in Brentwood near them.

Hours before Lopez filed for divorce, Affleck was reportedly photographed arriving in Los Angeles with Garner after dropping off their 18-year-old daughter, Violet, at Yale University.

Page Six readers weighed in on Affleck not dating anyone and his seemingly close-knit friendship with his first wife.

Someone quipped, “No need to date when you got EX-WIFEY around!!”



“Ben does not need to date,” one comment read, adding, “He still appears to be having all his needs met by Jennifer Garner. It seems to work well for the both of them for the time being.”

Another said in part, “No woman in their right mind is going to involve themselves in a triangle with Ben Affleck and his Brentwood Mommy. Their relationship is inappropriate and bizarre.”

Garner has been Affleck’s “rock” throughout his separation, a dynamic that has created tension in her own relationship with fiancé John Miller.

RadarOnline reported this fall that its own unnamed mouthpieces claim Miller is increasingly uncomfortable with how the “Elektra” actress seems to always run to Affleck’s side when he is troubled, feeling that their connection goes beyond co-parenting.

“John wants to marry her — and he feels there should only be two people in a marriage, not three,” the tabloid said its insider revealed. Miller, CEO of CaliBurger, has allegedly postponed marrying Garner due to her continued close bond with Affleck.

For her part, Garner seems committed to supporting Affleck, with the gossip site reporting its tipster said she “feels a sense of responsibility to Ben.” This sentiment stems from their long history together, having been married from 2005 to 2018 and sharing three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

At the same time, she has shared repeatedly that she loves Miller, whom she has been dating off and on since 2019.

As speculation continues about Affleck’s true feelings and future relationships, one thing remains clear: his connection with Garner remains complicated to those on the outside and continues to captivate public attention.