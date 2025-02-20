‘Something Has Happened’: Martin Lawrence’s ‘Delayed’ Movement In New Video Alarms Fans Concerned About His Health Over the Past Few Months 

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence, 59, has fans worried about his health after months of concerning public appearances.

The entertainer’s well-being was brought back to the forefront again on Feb. 19 when fellow stand-up comic Rickey Smiley, 56, shared a video with the “Martin” star on Instagram.

Many fans are concerned about comedian Martin Lawrence’s health following his appearance in Ricky Smiley’s video post. (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Lawrence’s “Y’all Know What It Is!” comedy tour rolled into Houston on Feb. 8, where Smiley, Adele Givens, and Benji Brown served as his special guests for the show.

“Backstage within #Houston with @martinlawrence!!!” Smiley, 56, wrote in the caption. The clip showed the two smiling comedians conversing and hugging.

Smiley’s post filled up with comments about Martin’s body language as numerous social media users conveyed their uneasiness watching the former “Def Comedy Jam” host.

“Is Martin okay?” someone asked. A second commenter noticed, “Martin seems so distant wassup with that.”

Another commenter speculated, “Martin definitely had a stroke… His motor skills are very delayed.” A more light-hearted comment read, “Martin betta tighten up before these folks start that ‘clone’ talk.”

However, fans of the lead actor and executive producer of the classic 1990s-era sitcom “Martin” also pushed back on the gossip surrounding his physical condition.

“I wish y’all would leave Martin alone! Common sense tells you when you look at him that something has happened but it’s none of our business nor does he owe us an explanation!” a Lawrence supporter commented. “He has given us most of his life. Show appreciation and stop being DISRESPECTFUL.”

“Y’all gotta remember that Martin is older now. He is almost 60. He ain’t the same Martin from 30+ years ago. We still wanna look at him as a young Martin from 30+ years ago. He just aging a little quicker, moves a little slower. That’s what Hollywood would do to you,” another fan offered.

Yet another individual posted, “Martin [was] more worried about the cameras watching him than anything. He knows every time he’s on camera his health is going to be brought up.”

Lawrence faced questions about his health throughout 2024. The conversation picked up steam during his promotional run for the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” motion picture with co-star Will Smith.

While speaking with “Extra” correspondent Melvin Robert for an interview about the action flick, Lawrence’s speech appeared to be slurred.

The “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiere held at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater on May 30 further worried fans when Smith guided Lawrence by the hand to address the crowd outside the venue.

“Entertainment Tonight” uploaded footage of their interaction in Los Angeles to the outlet’s Instagram page. Many of the commenters focused on Smith seemingly helping his friend walk.

Lawrence addressed the rumors about the state of his health while he and Smith sat down with Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” radio program in June 2024.

Host Ebro Darden brought up the unavoidable online buzz that the “You So Crazy” comedy special creator was dealing with the results of a serious medical scare.

“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed. I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned,” Lawrence told Darden, before adding, “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!”

Martin Lawrence addresses the people online who are concerned about his health

pic.twitter.com/8m9Vfd6bXJ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 5, 2024

Despite his insistence on being “healthy as hell” in the Hot 97 interview, by July 2024, Lawrence’s call-in to “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show” caused more commotion.

The “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins” cast member again spoke more slowly than listeners had become used to hearing over his decades-long career.

Lawrence maintained he plays basketball during his downtime, and he even accepted a challenge from Smiley for a one-on-one game during the “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour.

As the uncertainty about Lawrence’s health spread across the internet, the man who plays Detective Marcus Burnett in the “Bad Boy” movie franchise turned that worry into comedy.

The “Blue Streak” actor made a stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Aug. 30. Part of his live comedy set that evening included a joke about the stroke allegations.

“Talking about I had a stroke and s—. Does this look like a motherf—– that had a stroke?” Lawrence expressed to the audience as he hopped around the stage.

A month later, he seemingly put an end to the cloning rumors around his appearance.

“Who made that up AI? Lawrence told host Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in September. “I’m the real thing, baby.”

Whether he’s suffered a stroke remains a mystery, but part of his medical history has been public for years. The Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient collapsed from severe heat exhaustion in 1999 and remained in a coma for three days.