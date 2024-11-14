Martin Lawrence and ‘Life’ Co-Star Eddie Murphy Back Together? Fans Eager for New Film But Concerned About Lawrence’s Health

After Martin Lawrence’s recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” fans couldn’t help but reignite worries about his health.

Concerns about the comedian’s wellness began in 2023 and escalated after his appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards, where fans noticed he struggled to read the teleprompter, sparking fears of a possible stroke.

Many also took notice of how his longtime co-star Will Smith often supported him during interviews and outings, once helping Lawrence walk in a viral video.

Many fans are concerned about comedian Martin Lawrence’s health, suggesting he had a stroke after his recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

This later prompted Lawrence to address the murmurs about his health head-on, making a clear statement while promoting their latest blockbuster, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” But after his most recent television appearance, fans are still puzzled about his health.

Lawrence joined Jennifer Hudson’s staff and crew for a quick Soul Train line promo before he made his way onto the main stage. Known for his energetic personality and physical comedy, the “Big Momma’s House” star surprised viewers when fans online watching noticed him moving at a slower pace than usual.

During his segment, the star and creator of “Martin”’s voice sounded noticeably deeper and slower than his usual banter, which was enough to kick off a wave of speculation online. Many longtime fans took to social media to express their concern, suggesting “something is off” with one of the biggest standups to come from “Def Comedy Jam.” Others chalked it up to being he is getting up in age.

“Bro had a stroke or something fr. Idc what he say. He lost a beat fr,” one person wrote on X about 59-year-old Lawrence.

In his defense, someone added, “He old dawg,” but they were quickly reminded, “Will smith Old too and still Will smith. Same for Denzel. I aint trynna hear that.”

Will smith Old too and still Will smith. Same for Denzel. I aint trynna hear that — Lidstradamus 🧙🏾‍♂️🪄 (@Kinglid131) November 13, 2024

Another person added, “Listen, yes, he is older, but anybody who watched him in the nineties and early 2000s something is off. Like it’s subtle like in his mannerisms and how he talks. He wasn’t cloned he was just on drugs and was in a coma that affects your brain. But at least he’s alive and looks good.”

Someone posted a GIF of one of Lawrence’s legendary scenes from his hit sitcom, noting, “He done got too old to really hit it!”

One fan joked, “They definitely cloned him he don’t even act the same.”

In an interview on “Ebro In the Morning,” host Ebro Darden asked Lawrence if he wanted to address his health status directly.

The iconic host didn’t hesitate, saying, “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed, you know.”

Lawrence continued, “I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

With characteristic humor, he added, “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!”

During his appearance on Hudson’s show, Lawrence also discussed his Y’all Know What It Is! comedy tour, which features not only his new material but also highlights rising comedic talents as opening acts.

Lawrence shared a bit about his parenting style, saying he’s a lenient father to his three daughters and allows them to make their own decisions since they’ve shown good judgment so far. He also mentioned the relationship of one of his daughters, Jasmine Lawrence with Eddie Murphy’s son Eric Murphy.

This allowed Hudson to dig deeper and uncover another exclusive about the upcoming sequel to Lawrence’s 1999 film “Blue Streak.” He also revealed that he was teaming up with his longtime friend and “Life” co-star Eddie, and fans are hoping for a part two.

“He and Eddie should do “Life 2.”……life after prison with Claude & Ray….would be an instant classic,” wrote one superfan on YouTube.

In the 1999 film set in the 1930s, the two celebrities play complete strangers who are wrongfully convicted to live in prison, where they develop a strong bond and friendship that lasted decades.

While fans are worried about Lawrence’s health, it seems Lawrence is focused on living life to the fullest and savoring his massive success, including one of the biggest films of the year.