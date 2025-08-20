‘Stand on Business’: Ari Lennox Claps Back at Critics While Breaking Down Why Martin’s Jokes About Pam Crossed the Line

Ari Lennox, 34, found herself in the hot seat after sharing her thoughts about the classic 1990s television show “Martin.”

The R&B singer created a media firestorm for criticizing “Martin” over scripted jokes aimed at Pamela “Pam” James’ character, played by Tichina Arnold, 56.

While calling the program and its actors “legendary,” the “Pressure” hitmaker suggested “Martin” promoted anti-dark skin colorism.

Singer Ari Lennox doubles down on her complaints about jokes made about Tichina Arnold’s character on Martin Lawrence’s classic “Martin” sitcom. (Photo credits: arilennox/Instagram; martinlawrence/Instagram; tichinaarnold/Instagram)

Lennox took issue with Martin Lawrence’s title character constantly making fun of Pam. The comedic back-and-forth between Martin Payne and his girlfriend’s best friend was a recurring bit on the series.

“The thing that pissed me off about Martin was how much he was going in on Pam,” Lennox stated in a viral audio clip. The “Shea Butter Baby” singer then insisted she was not “too woke” while admitting to being “pretty problematic.”

“There are some things where I draw the line and it just bothered me,” Lennox resumed. “Pam was so beautiful and so fine, and I just feel like growing up as a chocolate girl. I don’t even know if I was able to understand the greatness of Pam because of the light that I felt like I was being fed.”

The Washington, D.C., native faced significant backlash for her comments from many including former rapper-turned podcaster Joe Budden, 44.

“If we’re talking about our culture or just what traditionally happens is you do get fly enough with one of your girl’s friends to crack on them,” Budden argued on his podcast in defense of the love-hate dynamic between Martin and Pam.

The “Pump It Up” rapper also directly addressed Lennox, saying, “You’re 34 years old. With all due respect, you didn’t see ‘Martin’ when it aired and certainly not well enough to understand it.”

In addition to Lawrence and Arnold, the “Martin” cast featured Tisha Campbell as Martin’s girlfriend turned wife, Gina Waters-Payne, as well as Carl Anthony Payne II and the late Thomas Mikal as Martin’s best friends, Cole Brown and Thomas “Tommy” Strong, respectively.

“So for Ari Lennox to do that with this show on the rewatch, you missed some of the things like a really close-knit friend group that was there for each other through it all for each person,” Budden continued about Lennox’s critiques of a show that went off the air nearly 30 years ago.

Budden’s reaction was one of the most prominent defenses of Lawrence’s largely beloved sitcom, but he was not the only public defender. The negativity directed at Lennox got so intense that she felt the need to read a pre-written statement addressing the situation.

The former musical protégé of Dreamville doubled down on her previous remarks as she took to Instagram to call out “the internet” for supposedly being brain-washed sheep.

“I will continue to speak my mind! And happily piss y’all off in the process. If I had ill intent, I would’ve came on here with a PowerPoint presentation that backs my claim on the types of jokes Martin used on Pam being wildly offensive,” Lennox said.

The Interscope Records signee continued, “That will never be my intent or motive. But I will stand on business forever knowing those jokes were wild. And I don’t say any of this with any desire to re-write history.”

Lennox went on to call the stars of “Martin” legends before contending that she did not need anyone to agree with her opinion. The outspoken recording artist also described herself as “sensitive,” and acknowledged she does not enjoy “roasting.”

Once again, Lennox’s latest public remarks about “Martin” fueled even more online discourse. Some of the Grammy-nominated vocalist’s followers sided with her, while fans of the show had harsher clap backs.

“They clearly knew what was implied!! People thrive on being obtuse. The endless comparisons to animals, fixation on her hair, and misguided gender jabs (calling her a man constantly),” one Lennox backer expressed in the Instagram comment section.

“It’s the duality of a thing. The show was/is funny, but the jokes while funny were/are offensive for dark-skinned girls,” a second person wrote.

The conversation also played out on The Jasmine Brand’s page. For example, a “Martin” watcher pointed out, “Did we watch the same show?? Pam got her digs at Martin in.”

“Girl, be quiet,” demanded an Instagram user.

Lawrence, 60, steered “Martin” as the lead actor and executive producer for five seasons from August 1992 to May 1997. The fifth season was marred by controversy when Campbell left the show and sued the producers over Lawrence allegedly making unwanted sexual advances and verbally abusing his co-star.

A legal settlement was eventually reached. Campbell returned for the final episodes, but she did not appear in scenes with Lawrence, which left many viewers confused. Lawrence and Campbell reconciled, and they joined Arnold and Payne for BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” special in June 2022.