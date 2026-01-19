‘Sum Ain’t Right!’: Martin Lawrence’s Drastically Slimmer Frame Has Fans Shocked and Concerned as Others Point Out How Totally Different He Looks

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence is back onstage with his Y’all Know What It Is! tour, and fans are hollering in their seats.

The funny “Bad Boys” star recently took the stage in Washington, D.C., and Virginia Beach. And while his live audience enjoyed his jokes, people online were praising Lawrence about something that had nothing to do with his punchlines or his jokes.

Martin Lawrence has a trim new look, but his new physique has some fans concerned about his health. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

‘Let’s Go Marty Mar’: Martin Lawrence’s New Workout Video Has Fans Praising His Cardio Workout and Boxing Technique

Nearly a year after fans first started talking during the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” press run with Will Smith, Lawrence’s latest photos signal a noticeable shift. Clips shared back in 2023 showed him quietly putting in the work ahead of Bad Boys 4, posting moments from intense cardio sessions and strength training with a trainer rather than addressing the chatter directly.

Those efforts are now reflected in the images he shared on Jan. 18, where the 60-year-old appeared onstage in sleek leather looks — black in one show, brown in another — projecting a sharper, more streamlined presence.

Lawrence kept the caption simple, writing, “DC and VA brought the love!” but the comment section quickly filled in the rest, with fans reacting to more than just the energy of the crowd.

“That was a hell of a show. That was a hell of a way to bring in the New Year,” replied one fan who enjoyed the comedy show.

Another fan was happy to see the “Martin” star looking slender wrote, “Marty Mar skinny again!”

Several other fans agreed that the comedian looked well, including one who replied, “lookin’ good, Marty Mar!” Another person joked, “Bro really lost that big momma weight.”

However, a few of his fans felt Lawrence looked too thin for their liking, as they shared their concerns about his health. One fan exclaimed, “Sum ain’t right!”

“Combination of Stroke + Old Age…it is what it is. I commend him for not giving up,” added another.

“Nah,” a third person replied. “That was before, we all saw that, when Will had to be helping him move around. But now he’s lost weight but still has that stroke look.”

His longtime co-star Will Smith was a big help during promotional events. During a May interview, Lawrence’s speech sounded slow and slurred, and at a May 30 event, Smith took his co-star by the hand and guided him to the front of a double decker tour bus as the duo waved to the crowd.

Some commenters questioned whether something was wrong with Lawrence, while others defended the star and praised Smith’s support.

Fans became concerned about Lawrence last February after fellow comedian Rickey Smiley shared a video of the duo backstage on Instagram. Some thought Lawrence’s body language indicated a health issue.

Smiley also interviewed the comedian back in 2024, and some folks thought he’d had a stroke due to what they deemed his speech impairment. However, Lawrence told Hot 97 host Ebro Daden that summer that he was “fine.”

“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed,” said Lawrence in the June 2024 sit-down. “I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything … I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!”

Lawrence will next perform at the Hard Rock Live Rockford in Rockford, Illinois, on Jan. 23, and in Gary, Indiana, on Jan. 24 at the Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana.