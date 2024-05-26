‘Something Is Really Off’: Martin Lawrence Fans Are Concerned Following Video of the Comedian Slurring and ‘Stumbling’ Over His Words During ‘Bad Boys 4’ Interview

Martin Lawrence fans are taking to social media to express concern about his health following his recent appearance alongside Will Smith to promote the fourth installment of their “Bad Boys” franchise.

After watching his junket interview with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert to talk “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” while hosting the “On the Run Cadet Academy” special at Porsche Experience Center in L.A., fans started to weigh in on how slow and slurred the almost 60-year-old’s speech seemed.

On YouTube, while most comments about the interview mentioned how excited people are for the new film, some zoned in on the stand-up comic.

“Martin is NOT ok. Get well Marty Mar,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Something is really off about martin. His slow reaction, Stumbling of words.”

A third comment also noticed, “Martin seems a little slow and off! Like he’s had some kind of medical issue.”

Not everyone thought Lawrence looked bad. One person said, “I can’t wait for this movie I’ve never missed one! Both of you guys looking good. Health is wealth. My oldest brother always says joker when he’s speaking of someone.”

Other videos posted within the past month, show Lawrence looking a lot more vibrant and more engaged, though still slower to respond than usual.

Fans were excited about the return of Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, as photos and videos from the set of “Bad Boys 4” circulated online. Many went wild after seeing a scene with Lawrence in a hospital gown last May but weeks after he was seen boxing in the gym.

For those who are concerned, you may recall his particular appearance during the 2024 Emmy Awards in January.

As he reunited with his former “Martin” co-stars on the awards show, people zoned in on how he didn’t seem the same. When he went to present the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, Lawrence visibly struggled with the teleprompter, pausing and slurring his words.

Insiders at the time reassured TMZ that Lawrence is great shape, something that Smith referenced in the “Extra!” interview, and played up the fact that the “House Party” star is gearing up for a comedy tour after wrapping his latest film with Smith.

According to TMZ, there was “a technical glitch with the teleprompter caused by late changes to the script,” that made his presentation seem off.

Still, fans believed it had more to do with his age, extra pounds and him being a little tired from past health challenges he had years ago.

Lawrence suffered a severe heat stroke and fell into a three-day coma, CNN reported in 1999, adding he was listed in critical but stable condition. The “Big Momma’s House” star had collapsed during a jog while wearing multiple layers of clothing in an extreme attempt to lose weight for that film.

More recently, the former Def Comedy Jam host was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition that affects a person’s mood swings that range from mania to depression and can be the cause of their erractic or impulsive behavior.

Lawrence said, in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve been dealing with this for a long time. It’s a part of me. I’m not going to let it define me.”

He stated that he managed his bipolar disorder through medication and therapy and previously weed smoking.

Some medicines, according to actress Kerry Katona from the Atomic Kitten, cause people to slur their words.

Even with all of the health concerns, Lawrence is showing up and pushing his new film with his co-star. The two’s charm is unmatched as they captivate fans with their chemistry.

Recently they hopped on social media and apologized to fans for naming the movie “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” vs. “Bad Boys 4 Life.”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence both agree that they messed up on naming the upcoming Bad Boys movie and that it should be called "Bad Boys 4 Life," not "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." pic.twitter.com/3ig0pkOhct — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 24, 2024

Will said, “No, I agree with that, we messed up. This one should have definitely been ‘Bad Boys 4 Life.’” With perfect comic timing, Lawrence added, “Should’ve been.”

The guys, who feel more like family than America has known for years, said that while they “blew it,” fans can expect to be blown away by the stunts in the film.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” will open in theaters nationally on June 5.