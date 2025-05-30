‘I Almost Didn’t Make It’: Martin Lawrence Says He May Never Direct Another Movie After ‘A Thin Line Between Love and Hate’ with Lynn Whitfield

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence made a triumphant return to the big screen in 2024 after a two-year hiatus, reuniting with Will Smith for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” which earned more than $404 million worldwide.

While fans questioned his health during the promotion of the blockbuster, resurfacing claims that he may have had a stroke, he has insisted repeatedly that he is “fine.”

But in a recent interview, the 60-year-old Lawrence shared which box office hit almost pushed him to the limit, and it was not last year’s action film.

Actor Martin Lawrence confesses that directing, writing, and acting in “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate” almost killed him. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

During a revealing appearance on Shawn Stockton’s “On That Note” podcast this month, the “Martin” star expressed that he prefers starring in movie production over sitcoms. When asked if he would ever direct another film, the comedian’s answer came quickly and without hesitation.

“Probably not,” Lawrence began. “’Cause the one I — ‘Thin Line Between Love and Hate’ —. Almost didn’t make it through that movie.”

The 1996 romantic thriller marked Lawrence’s directorial debut. Though the movie would go on to make a strong showing at the box office, grossing over $35 million worldwide on an $8 million budget, the cost behind the scenes took its toll.

“I was doing everything. I was acting, I was writing, I was producing and everything, and it was just too much, you know? To act in and direct it, it was just too much,” Lawrence explained to the singer-turned-podcaster. “I almost didn’t make it through it.”

He went on to describe a level of exhaustion so intense that even the smallest decisions felt insurmountable.

“The decor or the setting, all that. What color do you want the wall? I’m like, I don’t know,” Lawrence explained. “That’s how bad it was.”

Someone off camera reportedly joked, “We’ll be surprised together,” highlighting just how overwhelmed he was.

“A Thin Line Between Love and Hate” follows the story of Lawrence’s character Darnell Wright, a womanizing nightclub manager who finds himself the object of obsession after misleading the wrong woman, Brandi Web, played by Lynn Whitfield.

Whitfield reflected deeply on the film’s complex themes in a 2019 interview with Page Six. She offered insight into her character’s mental and emotional state.

“Well, the thing is, hurt people hurt people. I told him … I gave him guidelines, so in that state of mind she was in, he deserved everything he got. But in fact, if a man or any human being deserves to be hurt like that … ,” Whitfield said.

She also praised the film’s lasting cultural impact, a direct salute to Lawrence.

“It’s not disposable entertainment. It is art that can be used over and over and over again. When it doesn’t go away and stays, it becomes a classic,” Whitfield explained. “The theme is so real to humanity. People will always be able to use that mirror to help themselves and that is part of what I love about this work.”

Though Lawrence seems to have ruled out returning to the director’s chair, his legacy continues to evolve. He potentially could revive his role as Martin in the spinoff “Varnell Hill” focused on Tommy Davidson’s character.

Fans on X seemed shocked and impressed to learn about Lawrence’s ability to direct and star in the film. “Classic movie, taught me a lot,” wrote one person about “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.”

A critic claimed, “It was always something about that movie I didn’t like even the energy around it when it first released. He should’ve never did that movie.”

“Whoa, directing and acting at the same time is indeed super challenging! Good luck on the new TV show, Martin!” said another.

Yet others seemed less concerned with Lawrence story over his visible appearance and his speech, which has been in question for over a year.

“Looking alot better here he definitely lost some of the energy he had in his personality from when he was younger i known he’s had some health issues,” said one person.

Another added, “I don’t know….but Marty Mar sounds to be like his speech has slowed down drastically. Hope the brother is good though.”

“Is this dude low on money because we can see something wrong with him go home bro,” someone else gibed.

Last May, Lawrence announced his return to standup comedy with his 2024 “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour. It returns this September.

In addition to making audience members laugh like he normally does, he also invited other comics from various generations to participate, including Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, DC Youngfly, Deon Cole, Desi Banks, Jess Hilarious, Mojo Brookzz, Ms. Pat, Rickey Smiley, and more.

Lawrence’s creative bond with Eddie Murphy has also deepened over time since their 1999 movie, “Life.” The two have yet to unite in another movie which will change very soon.

“We’re working on something,” Lawrence revealed on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in November 2024, without giving any details of what’s to come.

Murphy, himself, recently appeared on the same daytime talk show where he confirmed to host Jennifer Hudson that his son, Eric married Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence in a private ceremony.