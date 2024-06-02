‘I Hope Martin Is Okay’: Will Smith Appears to Help Martin Lawrence Walk, Sparking More Health Concerns After Actor Slurred Speech During Interview

Concerns about Martin Lawrence’s health continue to grow as another video emerges, this time of Will Smith appearing to help his “Bad Boys” co-star walk over and greet his fans.

On May 20, Martin and Will sat down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert to discuss their “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” film when Martin’s behavior, in particular, caught the attention of observers. During the interview, the actor’s speech seemed slow and slurred, which was concerning to his fans.

On May 30, the “Bad Boys” were back on the promo trail, this time bringing their families along for the celebrity-packed screening at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. (Photo: @martinlawrence/Instagram.)

Will made a grand entrance atop a double-decker bus alongside his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and his three children, Trey, 31, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, but when he called up his co-star, once again something seemed off with the former Def Comedy Jam funnyman.

The two rode in with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and producer Jerry Bruckheimer atop the bus, arriving to a massive crowd.

In a clip posted to the “Entertainment Tonight” Instagram page, Smith takes Lawrence by the hand and, into the mic, calls him his “ride or die” as he slowly guides the “Martin” star to the front of the bus.

“Martin Lawrence and Will Smith sure know how to make an entrance at the Bad Boys red carpet premiere in LA!” the news outlet said in its caption. But fans were quick to respond, noting that the entrance left an impression that something was not right with one of the stars.

“Did Will just help Martin walk? The way it looks Martin seems off,” noticed one commenter.

Another person wrote, “I hope Martin is okay looks like he had a stroke his motor skills appears to be off a little bit due to the way he led him out. IMO.”

Another fan simply offered prayers, commenting, “I’m going to continue to [prayer hand emoji] for Martin’s health and well being.”

A few fans seemed to invoke the “Summertime” artist’s recent troubles, but that was shut down by others who were impressed with the care that he is extending his friend and co-star, “I have a new respect for Will Smith, he got Martin,” one person wrote.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth installment of the beloved franchise, hits theaters nationwide on June 5.