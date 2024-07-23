‘Definitely Had a Stroke or Something’: Concerns for Martin Lawrence’s Health Mount as Slurred Speech Worsens Weeks After Will Smith Appeared to Help Him Walk

Martin Lawrence is ready to make the world laugh again as he hits the road with a new comedy tour, “Y’all Know What It Is!”

The hour-long sets will mark the star’s first return to the stage since his 2016 special “Doin Time.” The multi-city trek will see him and several guests acts such as Rickey Smiley, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, and more touch down at venues across the country well into the spring of 2025.

Martin Lawrence promotes new comedy tour amid fans growing concerns about his slurred speech. (Photo: @iamandrewjackson/Instagram)

Lawrence recently spoke with Smiley on his weekday morning show about what fans can expect from the show. “I’m just coming out to have [fun], man. You know, just make people laugh, man,” he said in the new interview posted online on July 22.

“You know, the world … we in turmoil. You know, we divided, we’re not together, you know, and people need laughter out here. You know, laughter is the medicine,” the comedy GOAT added. He even shared he is keeping active on the basketball court and was willing to challenge the radio host to a one-on-one game on the nights he and Smiley share the stage.

But not everyone is buying that he is up for the months-long task of entertaining audiences for such a long stretch of time. In recent months, fans have speculated that Lawrence’s cognitive functions seem off kilter, more pointedly wondering if his slurred and slow speech are symptoms of a major health issue.

After hearing the conversation with Smiley, one person analyzing the “Martin” show creator’s speech wrote, “He definitely had a stroke or something. All the enthusiasm is gone out of his voice. I hope he’s not to bad off. I saw how Hollywood did Bernie.”

Elsewhere on Twitter, a supporter defended the comedic talent when they wrote, “People who are talking about Martin Lawrence’s speech delay don’t seem to notice that his speech was also different in the final season of the show Martin…he doesn’t owe us any explanation, as a fan just pray for him.”

The entertainer is fresh off the heels of the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” box office success. The film saw Lawrence team up with co-star Will Smith for the franchise’s fourth installment that raked in more than $400 million in global ticket sales. During the press run, Lawrence addressed the outpouring of comments about his wellbeing.

“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed…I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything,” he told Hot 97 host Ebro Daden in June. He doubled down on being in good health, adding, “I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!” But his claims did little to curb the assessments non-medical professionals shared online.

“I’m fine. No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!” – Martin Lawrence with Ebro in the Morning



“Went to see Bad Boys: Ride or die. I know Martin Lawrence has always had a slightly slower way of speaking, but his speech seemed impaired and his eyes were very bloodshot and rheumy. I’m concerned for his health,” a moviegoer tweeted.

Lawrence’s health previously made headlines more than two decades ago when he suffered a heat stroke while preparing for a role. He collapsed on the steps outside of his residence after going for a run while wearing several layers of clothes.

As a result of his body reading a temperature of 107 degrees, he was placed in a coma for three days amid concerns he may have suffered kidney distress. To the public’s knowledge, he has not suffered any other health scares.