‘So She’s Going to Wear Clothes Now?’: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors Ramp Up as Trash Bags Pile Up Outside Mansion

Kanye West and Bianca Censori‘s Beverly Hills mansion is making headlines for all the wrong reasons as viral images show trash piled up in the driveway of their $35 million estate.

The luxury property, boasting 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, now stands in stark contrast to its upscale surroundings.

It appears that drones have snapped pictures of black garbage bags spread outside of the couple’s home. The unsightly view, captured on Valentine’s Day by Backgrid and published by The Mirror, shows numerous garbage bags and debris scattered across the driveway of their Beverly North Park residence.

Paparazzi has snapped photos of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s property and spotted garbage outside in the drive way. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

This latest new is fueling ongoing speculation about their marriage and adding more buzz to divorce rumors plaguing the pair.

Over the last week, multiple reports have claimed that West and Censori are preparing to call it quits and file for divorce. Though no official documents have been filed, many on social media have weighed in on their three-year relationship.

“So she’s going to wear clothes now????” asked one X user, while another quipped, “Shocked it took this long.”

“If she starts wearing clothes now there are going to be so many questions,” another tweeted.

Another said, “This man used to be my favorite artist . I don’t know what’s making them split up but every family has issues, he should try to work it out cause I see her as very supportive of him. You can’t just get divorced for minor reasons. If no one cheated there’s hope.”

These comments are in reference to the many questions about the rapper’s marriage to the Australian architect, especially after their attention-grabbing appearance at the Grammy Awards, where Censori’s completely sheer dress caused an uproar on the red carpet.

The narrative that has plagued the couple’s marriage revolves around the idea that the “Gold Digger” rapper makes her dress provocatively as he used to with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

While sources close to West maintain that Censori has autonomy over her wardrobe choices, they acknowledge West maintains final approval of her outfits.

He defended their Grammy appearance on X, writing, “Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to, but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid woke a– pawns.”

The 47-year-old artist continued, asserting his influence while praising his wife, “She been dressing naked for 2 year. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b—ch on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression.”

Censori’s freedom to dress aside, the rumors about the couple’s split were put the rest immediately.

what would you guys do without me — thee SafeMoon Guy🌑 (@theeSafeMoonGuy) February 14, 2025

Addressing the separation rumors, West’s representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together,” he said, slamming the “unsourced rumor in the tabloid press.”

Yeezy’s rep further questioned the media’s repeated claims about their relationship, adding, “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

it is confirmed they are not splitting pic.twitter.com/d8HgtwDnQX — thee SafeMoon Guy🌑 (@theeSafeMoonGuy) February 13, 2025

For the last few months, alleged insiders paint a different picture of their relationship.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Censori is “traumatized” by some of West’s unprovoked rants online and has dropped out from their collaborative art project that they filmed while they were in Asia.

Others have said that the “College Dropout” artist publicly embarrasses and exploits his wife for his own pleasure or promotion. Censori has maintained her public silence while consistently appearing alongside West through their relationship, drawing attention and criticism.

The mounting garbage outside their Beverly Park North residence has also become an unexpected symbol of potential discord.

The property, which they acquired after West sold his Malibu home at a significant $32 million loss, was meant to represent stability for the couple.

Censori had reportedly given her husband an ultimatum about their marriage, saying that she was tired of moving around in Asia and Europe and wanted to set up roots in the Los Angeles area where she has friends.

Still, the scene outside their mansion has only intensified public interest in their relationship status and their cleanliness.

The stark contrast between their property’s current state and its prestigious location in Beverly North Park has become impossible to ignore. But it might symbolize the chaos in their lives or possibly manic behavior from his alleged bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Either way, the couple is maintaining their public front that all is well and living life on their own terms.