‘Disrespectful’: Kanye West Deletes Provocative Posts About Kamala Harris, Calls Elon Musk ‘Family’ In Explosive Rant Online

Ye, also known as Kanye West is back to his online rantful ways.

The artist, who’s rapidly gained a controversial reputation over the years, kicked off Black History Month with a disturbing post about former Vice President Kamala Harris, while flaunting his love for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in other posts.

Kanye West (L) slams Kamala Harris and praises Donald Trump (R) in online rant. (Photo: SEBASTIAN SMITH / AFP via Getty Images)

In a now-deleted Feb. 1 X post he said, “I used to want to f-ck Kamala until she loss. I don’t f-ck losers anymore.”

Harris ran against Trump in the most recent presidential election, representing the Democratic party after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. But the former prosecutor was defeated by Trump’s supporters in the polls, making him the 47th president of the United States for a second time.

Ye later deleted the indecent post about Harris after receiving backlash and even wrote an apology to her. “Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids,” he said.

Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

This post in particular drew confusion to some mainly because Harri doesn’t have any children other than her two stepchildren with husband, Douglas Emhoff, from his past marriage with ex-wife Kerstin.

Previous to his post about Harris, Ye celebrated Trump’s win and his restored billionaire status by posting, “Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok.”

Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

West first entered the billionaire level in 2020 but lost it in 2022 after ruining his business deals by spewing antisemitic comments. Even though Forbes has not confirmed it to be true, Ye shared a post on IG saying Eton Venture Services confirmed that he sits at $2.77 billion. He cited that the “valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark.”

In his continued rant, the Yeezy CEO for 20 minutes straight let off a series of random posts, including the obscene one about Harris, sprinkled in with some supportive Trump and Musk posts.

In one he wrote, “This is not a clone. Or is it,” followed up by, “D-mn. Just warming up. I’m rich. I can say whatever the f-ck I want. I do this for the broke me. Shout out to broke me this ones for you.”

After a few other random posts, he said, “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”

The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life. — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

In the next post he said, “I risked my life to wear a red hat then he turned it black.”

The “College Dropout” artist was referencing Trump’s infamous red hat with his equally famed slogan “Make America Great Again” written on across the brim. .The 47-year-old’s allegiance to Trump dates back to 2018. He’s worn the hat himself and even visited Trump in the White House before during his first presidential reign.

Next, Ye posted a video on X of his Yeezy products, to which Musk simply quoted the word “cool.” Ye quoted Musk’s response and wrote, “Family 4 Life.”

Next, he shared a screenshot of a text conversation between him and the Tesla CEO. The text shows Musk saying, “You should post pictures and videos related to the products. That will be far more effective than just a URL.”

The “Vulture 2” artist replied, “Thank you. I’m on it. Will reactive when I get the product videos ready.”

Musk responded, “Anything cool and real works.”

One of the last things Ye posted before the first day of February ended was a graphic from Complex Networks confirming that Taylor Swift is the only person he is currently following on Instagram.

He and the popstar’s history dates back to one of his earliest controversial moments at the the 2009 MTV Music Video Awards. West did not agree with Swift winning for best female video for “You Belong with Me” over Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

Viewers in the audience and at home watched as she bombarded the stage during her acceptance speech, grabbed the mic and said, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”

As unpredictable as Ye is, there is no telling what he has up his sleeve next as it relates to the “Trouble” singer.

Fans wrote their reactions to Trump’s post in The Shade Room’s repost of them.

One person said, “I hate that the new generation will only know the crashout Kayne and not the old Kayne.”

Someone else wrote, “Damn I miss the old Ye.”

“Ye that’s why Kim hate yo[u],” wrote another. West was previously married to billionaire Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022 and they have four children together. He is currently married to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.

Many stook up for former VP Harris. One person said, “Supporting Trump and disrespecting a Black woman so brazenly. And many people will still buy Yeezys. So sad.”