‘It’s Like a Free Only Fans Account’: Kanye West Slammed For Using IG to Broadcast Wife Bianca Censori’s ‘Dental Floss’ Bikini Leaving Little to the Imagination

Kanye West has taken his extreme overshare of his wife’s body to a new and outrageous level with a post-and-delete image that has countless people talking.

Just days after Bianca Censori and West put on a passionate display while canoodling at her birthday party and a viral video of her unclothed in a bathtub, another festive moment surfaced online by way of the rapper.

To the shock of plenty, West posted an image of the 30-year-old nearly showing off every nook and cranny of her body.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori ignite a firestorm of backlash over her “dental floss” bikini leave little to the imagination. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Censori seductively posed in a seated position in what appeared to be a selfie. Her left arm was outstretched, seemingly holding the camera, as she captured a stringy black one-piece swimsuit that barely covered her nipples. The photo was cropped, narrowly averting the reveal of her face and northern region.

“I think we’ve seen it all. There’s no longer anything left to the imagination. And it’s not a pretty sight,” quipped a commenter on The Daily Mail’s reshare of the NSFW picture.

West did not provide an explanation regarding why he shared the post or its swift removal from his Instagram Story, but critics who have grown exhausted with the couple’s antics had already conceived their own.

Kanye West posted this of Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/coBnKyYKRt — . (@ecozeroHQ) January 14, 2025

According to one person, “They’re not married, she is an escort on daily hire. No sane normal man or woman would allow this behaviour or put with it.”

One theory is that Censori is viewed as “just an object” to West, whom she privately wed in 2022, though an official marriage certificate has yet to surface.

Another naysayer said, “The worst things about exhibitionists is that they need the participation of non consenting bystanders in order get their kicks.”

Last November, reports circulated suggesting that West, the multi-Grammy Award winner, has a “fetish for being in the buff.”

West and Censori have purportedly attended “naked therapy,” and “apparently, they feel more liberated and can totally bare their souls when they’re undressed,” RadarOnline reported an unidentified source said. An individual who seemed offended by the nearly nude exploitation typed, “It’s like a free only fans account, whether you want it or not….”

Kanye West shares new post:



“YEEZY PORN IS C*MMING” pic.twitter.com/jx1Y7ji4Rh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2024

During the spring of 2024, it was also widely speculated that West was in talks to launch Yeezy Porn. He already has an established track record as an adult content producer, with his name credited on flicks like “Aroused” and “Young Fantasies 7.” He and Censori were also accused of sending employees pornographic content around the time whispers about his X-rated business venture became publicized.

Elsewhere in the digital outrage about his wife’s risqué snap, a more direct criticism of the swimwear read, “It’s not a bikini. It’s barely dental floss.”

But there was even more discourse picking apart the Yeezy architect’s body. “Her front is sagging now because of never wearing support, and in 2 years time it will be really bad as the middle are not able to constantly support them,” read one hot take.

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori insane outfits



A thread pic.twitter.com/crpTxs2QfL — Nungua Burnaboy (@views09) January 11, 2025

Someone else even dared to proclaim, “Bianca makes Kim seem classy by comparison. And that’s really saying something.”

West was married to his first wife, billionaire, Kim Kardashian, for eight years. They split in 2021 when the reality star filed for divorce. The separation was finalized in 2022.

They are co-parents to daughters North, 11, Chicago, 6, and sons Psalm, 5, and Saint, 8. The SKIMS founder has reportedly threatened to limit West’s custodial arrangement if Censori does not make an effort to cover up more when their children are around.