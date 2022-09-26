‘She’s Too Big for the Sink Is What We’re Saying’: Fans Call Out Ice T’s Wife Coco for Bathing Their 6-Year-Old Daughter In Kitchen Sink

Fans are criticizing Ice T‘s wife, Coco, for sharing what she thought she was a helpful tidbit to other moms for saving time while getting dressed. Last week, Coco Austin shared a video of their 6-year-old daughter, Chane Nicole, bathing in the kitchen sink.

“Getting ready for the Patricia Field Fashion show,” she wrote over the Instagram clip. It shows Chanel in the sink watching her iPad. “First Bath time!! The sink is the easiest when you have to be fast,” she continued.

Coco Austin poses with her daughter, Chanel Nicole. (Photo: coco/Instagram.)

The clip then cuts to the reality star curling her hair. She explained that the mother-daughter duo “only had an hour to get ready and figure out what to wear.” The video goes on to show the couple picking out outfits, getting dressed, for which fans come down on the reality star for her parenting.

In response to the backlash, the 42-year-old tweeted, “Wow, just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!”

She attached the link to a Page Six article about it, suggesting, “People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me.”

She added, “Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!”

Austin’s response was picked up by The Shade Room, where fans in the comments went fairly easy on her parenting style. One individual said, “CoCo gonna CoCo,” while many believe Chanel is too “old” to bathe in the sink. Here’s what others had to say.

“I don’t understand how a sink bath is quicker than a tub bath but hey whatever works!”

“I’m with coco on this one. y’all mamas use to do the same s–t ! chill and be still.”

“She too damn old to be in the sink tho.”

“lol coco she’s too big for the sink is what we’re saying. Not about your parenting.”

“She knew when she posted this they were going to be on her neck.”

A few individuals blamed Coco for the backlash and for invading her daughter’s privacy by sharing the video on her public Instagram page. “How about not posting your baby in the sink or tub…like keep your privacy!” said one person.

Another added, “Nah it ain’ weird she in a sink, it’s weird you posted her in the sink invading her privacy.”