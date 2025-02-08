‘She Acting Like She Single’: Ice-T’s Fans Urge His Wife Coco Austin to Close Her Legs After Sharing New Set of Risqué Photos Online

Ice-T‘s wife, Coco Austin, is heating up the winter months in new risqué photos.

The former fitness model stripped down to a red, high-waist thong, a cropped long-sleeve Ed Hardy tee, and a pair of clear heels for an Instagram post on Jan. 6, reminding fans that age has not put a cap on her sex appeal.

The longtime spouse of the “Colors” rapper has amassed more than 11,000 likes from supporters within 24 hours of the two images that showed Coco sitting on steps with her legs spread open and arms stretched out with her hands on her knees.

Her bleach blond hair cascaded over one shoulder as she alternated from looking away from the camera to a smoldering stare directly into the lens.

Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin sparks mixed reactions after posting tempting OnlyFans photos on Instagram. Photo: Coco/Instagram.

The 45-year-old’s suggestive caption states, “It might be snowing outside, but that doesn’t mean it’s not toasty inside.”

A follower gushed, “She’s been that girl. Y’all need to stop playing with Coco.” A second fan commented, “Coco stay in her lane and we love her for that.” A third onlooker remarked, “I love that she been a hot girl and stays a hot girl and ice loves her for it.”

Plenty of fans also gave the “I’m Your Pusher” emcee kudos for snagging the pinup. They wrote comments such as, “Brother Ice is very Blessed !!!” and, “Coco is one of the baddest.. T did it locking her down.”

Ice-T, 66, and Coco have been married since 2001. They welcomed their only child, daughter Chanel, on Nov. 15, 2015. The New Jersey native is also a father to adult children Tracy Marrow Jr. and Letesha Marrow.

Elsewhere online, some social media users were unimpressed with the “Ice Loves Coco” star’s sexy photo spread. A critic wrote that she “Wants attention too old for that mess.”

Someone else implied that the Playboy-inspired snapshots were unbecoming of a married woman. That individual wrote, “She acting like she single, idk.” A third person urged her to “Keep yah legs Closed on this app just No.”

However, Coco is a veteran in the media industry, with decades of photo shoots in skimpy bathing suits, lace outfits, skintight dresses, and nearly nude Halloween outfits. Despite hecklers’ attempts to shame her into more socially acceptable attire, the proud mother has never allowed the criticism to deter her from flaunting her video vixen ways.

In her Instagram bio, she boasts, “Mom pics to Hot pics!” with links to all of her social profiles, including an OnlyFans page. On the subscription-based site, she forewarns, “This IS NOT a porn page.. Pictures and videos on this page are Playboy style and is all hot content that I can’t post anywhere else.” The site for sore eyes costs $19.99 per month.