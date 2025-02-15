‘It’s All Her Fault’: Nick Cannon Blames Meagan Good for Why He Ended Up Having Kids with Six Different Women 

Nick Cannon may not have had so many children had things worked out with Meagan Good.

The two have been friends in the movie and television industry since teens, even co-starring in the teen movie, “Roll Bounce.”

But during a recent chat, Cannon revealed that he — like many men — had a thing for the Good. She and her “Harlem” co-star Shoniqua Shandai appeared on his podcast “We Playin’ Spades,” where she was blamed for why he has fathered 12 kids with six different women.

Nick Cannon jokes that Meagan Good broke his heart. (Photos Rich Fury/Getty Images, @meagangood/Instagram)

Co-host Courtney Bee chimed in, saying she had heard that the “Drumline” star and Good used to date. Cannon, however, clarified that while they were close, they were never exactly a romantic relationship.

“We was too young to date. I don’t want to call it date,” he responded. “I would say she was the first person to ever really break my heart.”

Good, visibly surprised and shocked as his response, screamed, “What?” while throwing her hands up.

Bee playfully put the blame on her, joking, “Girl, this why this n-gga got 80 baby mamas because it started there. You’re the villain in this story.”

Cannon had his first set of twins with his ex-wife and famed singer Mariah Carey in 2011. They divorced in 2016 and he welcomed a son with model Brittany Bell in 2017. Between the years of 2020 and 2022, the “Wild ’N’ Out” show creator had nine more kids with Bell and four other women back to back.

Good asked Cannon to explain how she was responsible for him having fathered a dozen children. “Nah, really we grew up as like best friends,” he said letting her know he was only joking. “Literally, like me sleeping on her couch because I lived in San Diego type of thing. And she invited me to my first Hollywood event and I was her date.”

As Cannon recounted the events, the former video vixen continuously said “yeah” to confirm part of his story.

Good looked visibly confused once more. This led Bee to say “Look at her, she don’t even remember.” Good quickly responded, “I do remember but I’m like the dating thing…”

After a short back-and-forth, they agreed it was in fact “a date,” noting that they were just “16 or 17” during that time and that Good had just received her NAACP nomination for Outstanding Youth Actor/Actress over her role in “Eve’s Bayou.”

Cannon previously revealed in 2021 that he attended the NAACP Awards in 1998.

In the podcast, Cannon said, “And we just been friends ever since.”

Bee, who was either being funny or simply not getting it, bluntly asked, “What she just broke up with you that’s why it broke your heart?”

Shandai cut in, and said, “They were never dating,” then clarified for Bee that his heart broke because Cannon “had a crush.”

Cannon shouted, “Because I never had a chance,” before Shandai added, “He had a crush, he didn’t shoot his shot and he got mad when she moved on.”

“Nah, but more than that we became family. Like family, family. So this is real. I’ve always been proud of her and everything she’s ever accomplished and continue to shine with,” said Cannon.

Fans responded to the clip on Youtube.

One said, “Nick still trying to shoot his shot on the low…” while another wrote, “Nick just kept tryna imply that he knew a lot about Megan in every question he definitely still wish he got that chance.”

A third said, “Nick still want Meg lol, Majors Luther King ain’t going for it tho.”

The third commenter was referring to Good’s fiancé Jonathan Majors, who she’s been dating since 2023. Good started dating him after finalizing her divorce from motivational speaker DeVon Franklin in 2022. They did not have any children together.

As for Cannon, after becoming a hot topic over his unconventional route of fatherhood he has since shared that he doesn’t believe in monogamy. Instead, he practices consensual non-monogamy, and some of his children’s mothers are willing participants.