‘She Said I Don’t Know Them’: Mariah Carey’s Daughter Only Claims One Brother, Throwing Mom-Level Shade at Nick Cannon’s Other Kids In New Post

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s daughter Monroe Cannon seems to have inherited her mother’s shadiness.

The 14-year-old daughter recently set the record straight regarding her father’s children with other women. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and shared a story clarifying that she has only one full sibling, her fraternal twin brother, Moroccan.

Nick and Mariah married in April 2008 and divorced in 2016. They announced their separation in 2014, three years after welcoming their twins in 2011. The twins were the first children of both stars. Since then, Nick has gone on to father 12 kids with six different women.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 11: (L-R) Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon and Nick Cannon during at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/KCA2017/WireImage)

Social media lit up after seeing Monroe’s shocking yet shady post that echoed the energy of her diva mom.

“Clearing something up guys! I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon. I do have other half-siblings from my dad but they are all many, many years younger than me!”

Her dad has welcomed 10 other children. Cannon welcomed a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in July 2022, followed by a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole in September of the same year.

That same month, the “Wild N’ Out” creator and Brittany Bell also celebrated the arrival of their son, Rise Messiah. Nick and Brittany share two older children as well: son Golden Sagon, born in February 2017, and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020. With Abby De La Rosa, Nick welcomed daughter Beautiful Zeppelin in November 2022, and the pair also share twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, born in June 2021.

Cannon also had a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott in July 2021. Tragically, Zen passed away from brain cancer at just five months old in December 2021. The following December, Alyssa and Nick welcomed their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon.

Monroe’s post not only spurred speculation about her relationship with her father’s other ten children, but also about her relationship with her father himself.

“She said nothing wrong. She doesn’t have to subscribe to her father’s loose cannon,” said one JasmineBrand Instagram follower.

Others linked Monroe’s straightforward message to her mother’s iconic line dismissing people, “I don’t know them “ -Mariah’s. Daughter.” Another follower added, “That’s the Carey in them genes coming out because she said ‘I don’t know them.'”

& nobody can blame her



a lot of people hate the term “half-sibling”



but Nick Cannon is irresponsible af, knowing it’s impossible to be an active father to 12 kids between 6 baby mamas

& create a bond between 12 kids at 6 different houses pic.twitter.com/nD9vB0TEhk — Witty Witchy Whimsical Weird Weed-smoking Woman✨ (@TheeDangerosa) November 14, 2025

“Soooo, it sounds like she’s sayin: Don’t be asking me bout other ppl’s chirren,” another follower wrote.

One commenter summed up Monroe’s tone perfectly. “I agree! Lol she said if they ain’t from my mama they don’t count!”

Carey and her brother have spent time with their dad and attended events with him, but they are rarely seen with their younger siblings. This may be a result of the clear boundaries their mother has drawn regarding the twins’ relationship with their dad and the adults’ coparenting arrangement.

“She high frequency, man. She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?” Nick said during a 2023 episode of “The Jason Lee Show.” “She’s like, as long as you don’t bring none of that bulls*** to the Manor of Carey.”

He added, “She lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit. It’s, like, people create low-frequency messages to try and say that there’s something wrong. So, she encourages me. She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we on the same page every day.’”

Nick’s no-nonsense portrait of Mariah was reinforced in a July 2025 Harper’s Bazaar profile in which she offered insight into their coparenting dynamic. “How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time,” she said. “They spend time with me, and they have a good time. I want to make sure I’m always fair about the situation because it’s tough to grow up with divorced parents.”

Mariah Carey talks to CBS Mornings' Gayle King about co-parenting with Nick Cannon:



“Hmm. I kind of feel like it's best if I don't talk about him, because he can just be in his own world. No offence to him”. pic.twitter.com/XNB11NDpp3 — Fan | Mariah Carey Charts (@chartmariah) September 24, 2025

Meanwhile, mom chooses not to speak on their past or current co-parenting matters.

“I kind of feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him,” Carey replied when asked about Cannon during an interview with Gayle King. “Because he can just be in his own world — no offense to him.” “No offense to him,” she added.