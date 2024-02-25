Iyanla Vanzant Gives Nick Cannon and Other Men Advice on How to Not be Deadbeat Dads: ‘Kids Should Know Who You Are Through Your Presence, Not Your Pocket’

Nick Cannon has often received criticism for having 12 children with six different women over the last 15 years. People have wondered how often he sees his children and if he financially supports their mothers, living in separate households.

But the funny man has also been accused of being a deadbeat dad, a term he completely rejects. However, he recently sat with author and life coach Iyanla Vanzant, and the two spoke about therapy as well as Cannon’s philosophies about his life choices.

Author and life coach Iyanla Vanzant (L) gives Nick Cannon (R) parenting advice on his podcast, “Counsel Culture Show” on Feb 9, 2024. (Photo: Counsel Culture Show / YouTube)

During the Feb. 9 episode of his “Counsel Culture Show” podcast, Cannon asked the former “Iyanla: Fix My Life” host to define her idea of a deadbeat dad.

“I don’t think a father is ‘deadbeat’ if he’s not allowed to be in a relationship with his children,” Vanzant replied. “But, if he has the capacity, and he has the ability, and he has the responsibility and he doesn’t? Too many of our young girls are, you know, ravishing themselves with drugs and sex and all kinds — because daddy never tucked them in at night.”

Vanzant went on to say that men should be physically present in their children’s lives not just financially.

“So, for me, ‘a deadbeat dad’ is a man who doesn’t provide for his seed when he has the responsibility to do so,” she continued. “A man who doesn’t walk in his truth. I don’t care if he’s a bus driver or a grave digger. Let your children know who you are through your presence, not through your pocket.”

The proud dad has been criticized for having relationships with multiple women simultaneously.

Cannon has twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as three kids with Brittany Bell: sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen. He also has twins with Abby De La Rosa, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and a daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin.

The 43-year-old also has a daughter with LaNisha Cole named Onyx Ice Cole and a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi. Cannon also shares two children with Alyssa Scott. The couple had a son, Zen, who died at just 5 months old from a brain tumor. They also share a daughter, Halo Marie. Five of Cannon’s children were born in 2022.

The “Wild ‘N Out” creator previously told The Los Angeles Times that he has been “villainized” for having so many children with so many women. But for the remarks are water under the bridge because he said he makes an effort to be present for all of his children.

“I’ve been villainized,” he said. “I hear all the time, ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title.”

Fans reacted to a clip of the interview shared on Instagram by “The Jasmine Brand,” and several thought the inspirational speaker was shading Cannon with her comments. One fan replied, “Wait, did Iyanla just read Nick for filth to his face?‼️”

Another fan replied, “Well he is a dead beat… he got fifty eleven children.. how’s he gonna have time to take care of them all.. he’s gonna fall short with the in some way.. the whole interview was cringe right through..” A third fan noted, “I think a lot of men need to see this episode!”

Cannon is often asked if he will have more children, and he previously said he would let God decide if he has any more children. Last January, he revealed that he has “no plans” to have child No. 13, but he thinks it’s a lucky number, so who knows.