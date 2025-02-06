‘Wish She Wouldn’t Have Done This’: Steve Harvey’s Fans Left Speechless as Wife Marjorie Has Unexpected Reaction to Daughter Lori Harvey’s Playboy Mag Debut

It is not unusual for Lori Harvey to break the internet with her flawless beauty when she posts on social media. However, her latest Playboy Magazine cover shoot may have been too sultry for some fans.

The 28-year-old surprised her following on Feb. 5 by gracing the cover of Playboy’s first issue since it suspended production five years ago. Harvey came in with several looks that put her curves on display, delicately complementing the magazine’s long-standing, provocative aesthetic. While some fans celebrated the moment with her, others shamed her decision to pose for the men’s mag instead.

On the cover Lori stunned in a silver glitter bikini top and mint-colored hooded fur coat. In the second photo of Lori’s carousel post, she sat pretty by the pool topless with a pink fur skirt and pink elbow-length gloves. Harvey’s third photo flaunted her cheeks in the blue plaid mini dress she sported. The fourth featured a two piece cream colored outfit with a cutout around her lower hip area. Ending the post with a bang, Harvey rocked a pantsless latex black bodysuit with no pants and knee high fur boots.

Fans call upon Steve Harvey as daughter Lori debuts on cover of Playboy magazine. (Photos: @loriharvey/Instagram)

A day after the post, Harvey uploaded a teaser video of the different looks from the shoot captured by photographer Greg Swales. The clip featured all the same looks with a few more added.

The caption reads, “Return to the Mansion with Lori Harvey.”

Outside of being a model, Harvey is also well known as the adopted daughter of comedian, actor, and famed TV host Steve Harvey. He is currently married to her mother, Marjorie Harvey, and the couple have been married with their blended family for nearly 18 years.

Given Steve’s old-soul reputation, some fans found Harvey’s risqué photo shoot unsettling.

One person who seemed to view Harvey as holding elite status said on The Shade Room’s post, “Even though very tasteful, I wish she wouldn’t have done this. She gives Vogue not Playboy! Sorry not sorry.”

On her post someone else wrote, “Unc come get ya daughter pleaseeeee @iamsteveharveytv.”

A commenter on Page Six’s report said, “Steve should retire since his hard-earned money is going into a lot of nothing.”

Others agree that Harvey kept her feature in the magazine pretty “tasteful.” While her stepdad hasn’t commented yet, her mother shared the post to her Instagram Story, adding the comment “Absolutely beautiful I’m so proud of you.”

The publication that was founded in 1953 and self-promoted as “Entertainment For Men” later became a household name for publishing nude images of women.

But in 2015, Playboy magazine, which was started by Hugh Hefner, sought to take a different direction after adult images and videos became easier to search online, causing the magazine to suffer. Following the removal of unclothed women from their website in 2014, they jumped from four million to about 16 million unique users per month. The idea of the redesign was to continue sharing racy photos of women but on a more PG-13 level with provocative poses.

However, the company had a change of heart about their identity in 2017. Seven months before Hefner’s death, the magazine announced that they would be bringing back women in their birthday suits. The first issue with the resurgence of unclothed women came in the March/April issue that year.