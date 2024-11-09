‘Treated His First Wife Like S—t’: Steve Harvey’s Rich Life with Marjorie While Ex Struggles Financially Sparks Outrage Amid Comments Stating He’s Not In the ‘Teardown Business’

Steve Harvey says he’s developed “alligator skin” to tolerate criticism from the public. In fact, he’d like it if people would take that “money s—t somewhere else.”

But something that won’t seem to go away are comments about his love life, which includes two marriages that ended in divorce. Steve shares twin daughters Karli and Brandi and son Broderick with his ex, Marcia Harvey.

He shares son Wynton with his ex-wife Mary Shackleford. This summer, a resurfaced interview from 2012 saw her accuse the entertainer of leaving her in financial shambles when they divorced in 2005. She also described him as a “man of power and authority” who managed to use his status to influence the courts during their legal battle.

Her account of dealing with Steve tarnished his image among fans who had begun to question his integrity. The comedian, who keeps a host of jobs in rotation, has been defending his character since last year when rumors of marital troubles began to circulate online.

The hearsay alleged that his current wife, Marjorie Harvey, had been unfaithful and cozied up to one of his bodyguards and a personal chef. The “Family Feud” host has been unwavering in denying the reports suggesting the union of 18 years was failing as additional rumors claimed divorce was imminent.

A VICE TV “Black Comedy in America” clip currently circulating on Twitter also revealed the author of “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” addressed being an “internet sensation” on podcasts where peers speak ill of him. The new 10-part series premiered on Oct. 15.

While seated at a table with D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Chris Spencer, Harvey answered Katt Williams’ gibes, saying, “Look, man, I got a real platform. I got a radio show that do 9.5 million people every day on it. I could cut that mic on and let you have it. I’m talking about I could fix your career on a permanent basis, partna … I don’t do that. I ain’t got no minutes for you, man.”

Coming to his own defense, Steve declared, “I’m not in the teardown business. I’m in the uplift business regardless as to what you say…They just do me on the internet just ‘cause it ain’t nothin’ else. I be like damn, man. And I be like damn ‘cause I ain’t done half the stuff they say I do, but that’s a part of the process.”

But Twitter users say he did that very thing to his exes. “Steve Harvey rubs me so wrong. He treated his first wife like s—t I know he treated Bernie like s—t,” an outraged woman wrote.

She followed up with a second tweet, which confused Marcia’s story with Shackleford, that read, “Steve Harvey left his first wife when get money, took their child and she was broke and penniless. Move around mustache. And his current wife a s—tty individual too..”

But “When you get out in the front, you get a lot of haters,” said Steve. “You gotta understand something about a hater: You’ve never had a hater that’s doing better than you. Ever…Haters are not decision-makers, powerbrokers, or shakers and movers. They just haters. They got one job: To rob you of your destiny,” he added.

A second critic commented, “Steve Harvey cheated on his wife in secret but was telling everyone she was cheating on him causing people to cut her off.” At the start of 2024, his reputation continued to take a beating after Katt Williams’ explosive “Club Shay Shay” interview in January.

Williams bashed his peer, calling him a joke thief and an enemy in disguise. The comic also resurfaced anecdotes of Steve backstabbing his “Original Kings of Comedy” co-star Bernie Mac.

Steve has hit back at claims that he did Mac dirty despite multiple industry figures alleging he tried to convince “Ocean’s Eleven” producers to cast him instead of the Chicago legend. In “Black Comedy in America,” Steve said there was no truth to the tales of a rift between them.