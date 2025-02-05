‘It’s Still Too Much’: Jennifer Lopez Debuts Casual Look After Months of Criticism About Her Attention-Seeking Posts

Jennifer Lopez is cooling it with the thirst trap looks.

On Feb. 2, The Daily Mail reported about the mother of two being photographed while stepping out in a normal fit with her daughter Emme Muñiz.

The two were spending some quality time together while doing a little shopping at a vintage store in Downtown Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez gets hate online for her casual outfit while shopping with her daughter, Emme. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

Lopez, who is so often seen dazzled up in photos on her Instagram page, opted for a glammed down look for the outing. She donned a simple sweater that donned natural tones of gray, black, white and brown, which she paired with baggy jeans, brown Uggs, and a pair of shades.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer can also be seen with her hair messy up do using a hair clamp. Her daughter, Emme, had on a similar outfit, wearing baggy black jeans, a gray and black oversized sweater and grey sneakers.

Emme’s mom received just as much criticism for her casual look as she does for some of her “attention-seeking” outfits.

On The Daily Mail’s website one person said, “Didn’t recognise her with clothes on,” as a dig to her recent outfits on red carpets and at movie premieres.

Critics who did not like her casual look said she looked like homeless people, noting “Even when she dresses ‘casual’ it’s still too much.”

A third said, “She can’t get the casual look right.”

Other people who seemingly aren’t fans of the 55-year-old said the outfit made her look her age. “Looking her age and she’s nothing special at all without the filters and 18 inches of make up,” said one.

Another wrote, “What an absolute mess she is. She looks like she picked up her clothes from a jumble sale!”

But some were feeling Lopez’s toned-down look including one who said, “Looks so much better like that, comfy.”

Jennifer Lopez displays her off-duty style as she shops for vintage furniture with child Emme in LA https://t.co/SdvkKfv85j pic.twitter.com/nxkpynhBI7 — Mail+ (@DailyMailUK) February 2, 2025

Just days before this, Lopez was at the center of conversation when she attended the Sundance Festival wearing a black dress made of sheer, floral lace.

The dress had a bedazzled design on it that resembled a spiderweb, which paid homage to the “Kiss of the Spider Woman” movie she was promoting.

Some fans felt the dress was way too provocative and accused the singer of trying to seek attention by wearing it. People also claimed she was wearing the sexy attire in an attempt to get a man or the attention of a man she once dated.

Jennifer Lopez posing with photographers at the Sundance premiere of #KissoftheSpiderWoman pic.twitter.com/idEC2vySDr — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate) January 27, 2025

Lopez recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck last month after just two years of marriage. Some people have suggested she take a step back from dating after her fourth divorce, but other people are eager to fix her up with her next beau.

Lopez and Affleck have kept a cordial relationship and even met up publicly a few times since the end of their relationship. They’re also working together on two movies he produced in the last year, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Unstoppable.”

Lopez is not only the lead actress in “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” but she’s also co-producer as well.

As of now, Lopez has remained single. Affleck on the other hand has been hanging out more with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. An insider told Page Six that the two “have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship.”

Affleck and Garner got married in 2005 and divorced in 2015. They share three children together, while he and Lopez share none.