Jennifer Lopez’s Sheer Red Carpet Look Has Disgruntled Fans Suggesting She’s Trying Too Hard to be ‘Center of Attention’

Jennifer Lopez is “always trying to thirst trap,” according to some fans who were not in love with her daring outfit for the Sundance Film Festival premiere of the musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” The Hollywood A-lister was among the stars who flocked to Park City, Utah, to promote her latest project.

Lopez is the character Ingrid Luna in a portrayal allowing the superstar to merge her acting and real-life singing and dancing skills for a role she’s been waiting for her entire life.

The scene stealer wore a Valdrin Sahiti gown crafted with sheer, black lace, a floral design, and a bedazzled spiderweb that spread from her left arm and across much of her body. She wore a flesh-colored bodysuit to give the illusion that she was bare underneath the intricate statement piece.

Jennifer Lopez fans grow fed up with her “vulgar” red carpet looks after she wears a web of lace to “Kiss of the Spider Woman” premiere. Photo: Jlo/Instagram.

The entertainer’s wardrobe choice was a hit among several fans who thought she looked stunning. However, for many others, when the singer/actress gave onlookers a twirl, they felt the outfit was a bit too see-through and lacked any semblance of class.

“I see no reason for such a beautiful woman to be so vulgar in her dressing,” wrote one critic on Instagram.

“Whats going on with her? Why does she wear any thing at all?” asked another.

A third person wrote, “No need to be vulgar.”

A small group of onlookers accused Lopez, 55, of flaunting more skin “because she doesn’t want to age with dignity.”

The most loyal supporter made certain to hit back at the naysayers who exclaimed the “Hustlers” Oscar nominee wanted to be the “center of attention.” In her defense, a fan typed, “The one who can can can and the one who doesn’t criticize! It looks spectacular!”

A second Instagram user pointed out that, “The dress is spiderweb and it’s the Spiderman premiere… goes according to the situation.” Regardless of their arguments, it did not stop hecklers from suggesting, “she’s looking for a boyfriend again.”

Lopez became newly divorced for a fourth time in early January following the breakdown of her two-year marriage to longtime love Ben Affleck. The Bronx native filed to dissolve the union last August amid weeks of speculation that the “Unstoppable” film partners had quietly separated.

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner spotted at popular Aspen hotspot together after high-profile divorces https://t.co/ttq2QjCqhp pic.twitter.com/XcRN9DQZFq — Page Six (@PageSix) December 28, 2024

Despite hearsay suggesting that she may have cozied up to Kevin Costner during an Aspen, Colorado, trip, there have been no confirmed reports of a new romance.

In fact, an “Entertainment Tonight” source dished that Lopez is “happy, staying positive, taking care of herself, and working out. She wants to look and feel her best.” The “This Is Me…Now” artist is also said to “feel like 2025 is going to be her biggest and best year yet…Jen’s not been talking about Ben much, she just wants to move on and for them to be friends.”

The former couple’s marital home is still on the market for $68 million, and she is reportedly on the prowl for a new residence in the Affleck’s Brentwood neighborhood.