‘Both of Them Are Broken’: Jennifer Lopez Pays Ben Affleck a Special Visit Before Shocking Details of Their Lightning-Fast Divorce Settlement Emerge

On Monday, Jan. 6, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially closed a chapter on their two-year marriage after Lopez filed for divorce four months ago, signing settlement papers in a Los Angeles County courtroom on Jan. 6. The previous day the former power couple were seen together on Sunday, Jan. 5, just hours before the Golden Globes, sparking more discourse from people on social media about their complicated relationship dynamic.

The former Fly Girl made what seemed to be a surprise visit to Affleck’s Los Angeles home, arriving in a casual yet chic look.

According to The Daily Mail, the “Selena” star sported a copper-toned top, relaxed-fit jeans, and platform boots. Her daughter, Emme, 16, accompanied her and was later seen leaving the property carrying a substantial gift, with her 52-year-old stepfather trailing behind.

In a moment that caught fans’ attention, Lopez shared a warm embrace with Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel, 12, hinting at ongoing efforts to maintain family bonds despite their reported separation.

Photographers have captured Jennifer Lopez and her daughter going over to her estranged husband Ben Affleck’s home. (Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images)

The sighting quickly became a hot topic among the publication’s readers, as well as fans and critics expressing a wide range of opinions.

“I believe they had much love between them, but not enough compatibility to make their marriage work. BOTH of them are ‘broken’. If they are OK with this arrangement, it shouldn’t bother any of us,” one person commented.

Others applauded their maturity in navigating the situation.

“Before all the pickle pusses comment on here, I have to say I’m glad to see this. At least they are being adults and civil,” another wrote.

However, not everyone shared this optimistic view, with one exhausted observer stating, “No no no no. Please just no not this again, I’m exhausted and can’t cope.”

The skepticism continued with another comment, “I’m sure this involvement with each other won’t last once Ben has a new young gal.”

One particularly passionate fan tried to share what they thought would be best for the singer-turned-actress, suggesting, “In order for her to really cut ties with him she needs to leave LA and move back to her home state of NY. She will continue to stalk, interfere and find any way imaginable to stay in his life even if he finds someone else. She doesn’t give up easily. She waited 20 years to get him back so she is not going to let go until she is absolutely forced to.”

While some focused on the children’s relationships, noting, “That is good, the kids looked close,” others questioned the logistics, “With all that money, send someone to pick up the kids. You do not have to participate. Shouldn’t the kids who were 16 a while back, be taught to drive themselves anyway?”

One observer offered a more measured perspective, “If you watch the video online JLo waits outside in her car for Emme and then she hugs Sam and gets in the car and leaves. This all happened within a couple of minutes. If they were reuniting JLo would not be parked along the street like hired help.”

The person then added, “It’s ok for their kids to remain friends and JLo has two movies through Ben’s company she has to promote. Why is it that it’s ok for Ben to get all handsy and flirty with Jen Garner who is an ex but not ok for him to be civil with JLo who is currently still his wife?”

The Associated Press reports that the court filing showed Lopez and Affleck resolved their divorce through mediation in September, a month after Lopez filed on Aug. 20. The divorce will be officially finalized on Feb. 20.

Each party will walk away with the earnings they acquired from their individual projects and business ventures during the marriage, and neither will pay spousal support. Ben will keep his stake in his production company, Artists Equity, while Lopez will drop Affleck from her name. The ex-couple have also come to a confidential agreement regarding their $61 million Los Angeles mansion which is currently on the market.

Despite their relationship status, one thing is clear: Lopez and Affleck are working to maintain a cordial connection for the sake of their family.

Whether these moments hint at a deeper reconciliation or simply reflect a commitment to co-parenting, their story continues to captivate fans and media alike.