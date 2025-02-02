‘Oh, No!’: Travis Kelce Makes His Retirement Decision Weeks After Sparking Engagement Rumors with Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce seems to have his mind made up when it comes to his retirement plans.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has been having a rocky year in his 12th season, which led to whispers from football lovers of potential replacement or retirement.

On top of that, the NFL star has expressed interest in wanting to appear in more movies and shows in the future. But now a tabloid is reporting an as-usual unnamed source close to Kelce claims he has no intentions of retiring just yet.

Taylor Swift is supportive of her boyfriend Travis Kelce whether he chooses to continue to play in the NFL or retire. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

On Jan. 27, the Daily Mail reported a source it did not name said, “When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself.”

Kelce’s older brother, Jason Kelce announced his retirement back in March 2024 after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Sunday, Travis heads to New Orleans with his teammates for another faceoff against his brother’s former team in the Super Bowl LIX.

If the Chiefs win, they will become the first team ever in the history of the NFL to win the Super Bowl three times in a row. The Eagles have not won the Super Bowl since 2018. But no matter the outcome of the game, Kelce still plans to play in the next season.

What a moment for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ixC0gAiFh6 — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025

The purported insider said, “Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there.”

They continued noting that Travis, “understands he is in good shape professionally and personally when he retires, but as he gets asked about in the next two weeks, he wants to stay in the league. He still believes he has more to give.”

Jason suffered defeat by the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. The next year, he announced his retirement from the NFL at age 36.

Travis is now 35 and allegedly plans to stay with the Chiefs for another season “whether they win or lose the Super Bowl.”

The tight end is also in a progressing relationship with pop singer Taylor Swift, who he claims is supportive of him continuing his NFL career.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game and she loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me. So I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams,” Travis said on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” last month.

He and Swift officially confirmed their relationship back in October of 2023, after months of playful exchanges and low-key interactions. The two sparked engagement rumors last month after the “Marry Me” singer was spotted wearing an infinity ring, which has a romantic symbolic meaning to it. Some believe it signifies a “‘promise for a future engagement.”

Neither have children yet and it looks like Travis is saving for his retirement.

The source claimed, “When he does retire, his main focus will be to start a family. Everything else will be second place on his radar.”

Fans shared mixed reactions on Daily Mail about Kelce’s retirement.

One sarcastic fan wrote, “Oh, no! Whatever will we do without the Kelce pregame dooshy fashion show?”

Another person said, “Once Kelce takes the uniform off for good will Swift and her minions still find him attractive?”

Someone else had a more positive outlook. “He’s still playing great among some other greats (Worthy, Brown, Gray),” a third noted referencing Kelce’s teammates Xavier Worthy, Noah Gray, and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.