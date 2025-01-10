‘Hope She Has a Prenup’: Travis Kelce’s Former NFL Foe Drops Bombshell, Predicts When Kelce May Propose to Taylor Swift 

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has made a bold prediction about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and the future of their relationship.

He recently shared his thoughts about what’s next for the NFL star and the global pop sensation.

“I’m thinking this year they are going to get married after football (season),” Jones declared during an interview with U.K. outlet The Mirror.

Rumors about wedding bells are surrounding singer Taylor Swift and her NFL Super Bowl winning boyfriend Travis Kelce. (Photos: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global, Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The former NFL cornerback, who was playing for the Bengals during Kelce’s junior and senior seasons at the University of Cincinnati, claimed this proximity gives him some insight into the four-time All-Pro tight end’s character.

“I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything. … I think they are in a real relationship,” explained Jones, who retired from the league in 2018. “I know Trav, because he went to UC. His love (is genuine). When he says he is with somebody, he is with somebody.”

The timing of Jones’ prediction aligns with several significant developments in the couple’s relationship. Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs player have been together for more than a year and a half, and various signs suggest they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Notably, purported people in Swift’s inner circle, including both friends and family, have supposedly given their blessing to the possibility of Kelce asking for her hand in marriage, tabloids are reporting.

Still some fans had mixed feelings, claiming Kelce was out of his league while others warned him to watch his pockets.

“Nah, they’re never getting married. Travis is nearing the end of his NFL career. Nobody cares about athletes once they’re out of the League so the relationship won’t get as much media attention,” said one person. “If Taylor marries, it’ll be to some business tycoon or fellow billionaire. Travis is just the dumb frat boy she’s dating for kicks.”

A second wrote, “Hope she has a prenup signed. I give the marriage a year or less.”

A third fan who seemed to have no faith in the NFL star said, “Y’all believe Pac-Man…lolololol.”

Adding credibility to Jones’ prediction is the recent conclusion of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which has freed up considerable time in the singer’s schedule. Kelce attended several stops on her American and European tours.

More tabloids are claiming their as-always unnamed sources indicate that Swift’s friends have been encouraging her to consider starting a family with Kelce during this period of relative calm in her professional life.

Their relationship has already demonstrated its strength through various public appearances and mutual support.

Since going public in 2023, Kelce has experienced what’s been dubbed the “Taylor Swift effect,” gaining over 300,000 social media followers within the first 24 hours of being spotted with the popstar, RadarOnline reports.

Their romance has transformed the NFL star to a global celebrity. In addition to being a superbowl champion athlete, numerous opportunities including hosting “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” and some upcoming films have fallen in his lap.

Their compatibility extends beyond their personal connection. Both are at similar stages in their lives — Swift at 34 and Kelce at 35 — and they’ve shown a natural ability to balance their high-profile careers with their relationship.

During their recent Christmas holiday appearance in New York, the couple dined at the Chez Margaux restaurant.

These rumors about a possible baby have been floating around for about a year.

A few months before Kelce and Swift were spotted out in the Meatpacking District, fans were dissecting a picture where the couple is posing with the tight end hugging his gal and placing his hands on her belly.

That was all they needed.

According to The U.S. Sun, fans flocked to social media to ask, “Pregnant? Maybe?” after seeing the picture. Another quipped, “Baby in there!” as a third swore, “She’s pregnant.”

There was even an unflattering image of the “Love Story” singer that popped up on social media in May 2024, that prompted people to ask if she was pregnant.

Taylor Swift having a baby might save civilization pic.twitter.com/8jCozg4o1y — Seed Oil Disrespecter™️ (@SeedOilDsrspctr) May 27, 2024

One fan joked, “Taylor Swift having a baby might save civilization.”

People are pushing for a baby, but the all-American couple has not even announced an engagement, despite his mother, Donna Kelce, floating the idea that it might be coming soon.

As fans eagerly watch for signs of an engagement, Jones’ perspective as someone who insinuates he knows Kelce personally offers an intriguing glimpse into what might be next for one of the world’s most-watched couples. If his predictions prove accurate, the coming months could bring exciting news for supporters of this high-profile relationship.