‘I Said What I Said’: Knicks Radio Host Caught on Hot Mic Telling Taylor Swift to ‘Get Out’ Goes Viral — And Her Response to Critics Only Makes It Worse

New York City Knicks have lit up the Big Apple and dominated the internet all week.

With the Knicks on the cusp of securing the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years, numerous A-list celebrities have drawn to Madison Square Garden.

Diehard fans like filmmaker Spike Lee and comedian Jerry Seinfeld have been courtside for the team’s historic 16-3 playoff record this year.

But another floor seat guest had people doing double takes — especially after catching shade for simply being in the room.

MSG sports analyst Monica McNutt got caught sharing her true feelings about Taylor Swift while on-air. (Photos by msgnetworks/Instagram; XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Pop music superstar Taylor Swift was seen in floor seats at MSG with her friends Este and Alana Haim on Wednesday night for Game 4 of the championship round.

Swift’s longtime music industry nemesis, Scooter Braun, and his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, were sitting in the three rows behind.

The “Shake It Off” singer avoided an awkward on-screen interaction with the record executive she fought to gain back her masters from in an ugly legal battle.

But her presence was met with a harsh response from a member of the radio broadcast team.

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MSG sports analyst Monica McNutt was caught sharing her true feelings about Swift, 36, after noticing the singer sitting in the front row.

McNutt took issue with Swift appearing to suddenly jump on the Knicks bandwagon and attend a game for the first time this year.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?” she asked her co-hosts. “That’s her with that long ponytail …in the blue.”

“She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl!” McNutt, 36, continued in response to seeing the singer and her friends in floor seats.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?”



“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl”



The Knicks radio team didn’t know they were on air pic.twitter.com/9O5PPD7H4s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026

Supporters of “The Life of a Showgirl” were quick to point out her history of backing the Knicks previously.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy quote-tweeted a clip of McNutt’s comments about Swift.

He attached four images of her with Amar’e C. Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Fallon, and other Knicks players, wearing a jersey or shirt, or sitting in the front row.

“Damn. Hate to see @McNuttMonica hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams,” he wrote on X.

Not the first time Taylor Swift has pulled up to Madison Square Garden for a Knicks game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FEBvWVl6Q7 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 11, 2026

Another poster stood up for Swift by writing, “What’s funny is she sang the national anthem for them when she was 12. She has always been a Knicks fan.”

A third person tweeted, “Taylor been reppin’ NY longer than that ponytail. Get out of here with that energy.” One angered individual on the app demanded, “[McNutt] should be fired for this.”

“Hater… she is so sad,” a presumed Swiftie declared. The online dragging continued when someone commented, “Oh, Monica McNutt, loud, mean, and wrong, and for what?”

Meanwhile, less-triggered posters found humor in the viral hot mic moment. For instance, one person stated, “Hilarious, the microphone is always on! Oops!”

McNutt didn’t think it was a big deal until she got attacked online by critics and fans of the “Cruel Summer” singer.

“Swifties, I appreciate your passion; [but] I said what I said,” she told TMZ when stopped by reporters on June 11.

The sports analyst said she’s familiar with all the celebrities who regularly sit on the front row. But she’s never seen Swift so close to the field.

“I had not seen her all year or last year. So I did not know of her Knicks loyalty. But shoutout to T Swift,” said McNutt. “I did not know, and I apologize if I was wrong. And apparently I’m wrong.”

She did recall seeing Swift in photos from the era when Stoudemire played for the Knicks, between 2010 and 2015. But nothing since then.

“Shoutout to her because that means she’s been in the trenches. I have just not seen her,” McNutt added.

🎤 EXCLUSIVE: Knicks radio host Monica McNutt apologizes to Taylor Swift for NBA finals comment. pic.twitter.com/JLyor4PvIA — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

“That was an apology?” asked one online critic. “Taylor will shrug off the negative comments just like she always does…but the reason you haven’t seen her is because it is hard for her to get out…She was on a hellacious tour….literally working her butt off…manifesting her best life. She is criticized for everything she does…every place she goes…She can’t be expected just to stay home every day…the loss of autonomy she receives daily is sickening.

One defender wrote, “You not wrong sis…thats the NY energy..if u wasn’t at the game during the struggle..why show up now..looking for camera time like u was doing in Kansas City..but u went quiet over there too..so it is what it is.”

Swift has been vocal about rooting for the Knicks even when the team was flailing. In 2014, she told Time magazine that her connection to former Knicks player Amar’e Stoudemire turned into appreciation for the franchise.

“So I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool. And also I performed at the Knicks’ — at Madison Square Garden’s Kids Talent Competition at halftime — when I was 12 or 13,” Swift explained.

The singer-songwriter resumed, “And ever since then, I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid.”

McNutt’s reaction may reflect a sentiment shared by some New Yorkers who are wary of outsiders embracing the city’s sports culture.

But the electric atmosphere surrounding the NBA Finals has occasionally been overshadowed by fan incidents.

Someone just perfectly threw an egg at Wemby LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/yvPPzWZaAf — 🌧️ (@wstgoat7) June 11, 2026

Reports of Knicks fans attacking Spurs supporters also made headlines. Even Spurs player Victor Wembanyama was struck in the head by what appeared to be an egg outside his hotel after Game 4.

Still, the drama on the court has matched the intensity off it.

While McNutt faced backlash from Swift’s fans over comments about the singer’s loyalty to the Knicks, both women left Madison Square Garden celebrating.

New York erased a 29-point deficit to beat San Antonio 107-106 and move within one win of a championship. Game 5 airs Saturday at 8: 30 p.m. EST.