‘Theres Is No Competition’: Taylor Swift and Karoline Leavitt Spark Divided Reactions After Viral Posts Ask Fans to Pick Sides

A prominent Donald Trump staffer and a country-pop sensation have fans split in a debate that no one will win.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is thought to be the president’s “superstar” on a good day, but her influence may not extend beyond the property lines of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Karoline Leavitt gets dragged by Taylor Swift supporters in random debate over who is the better role model. (Photos by XNY/Star Max/GC Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Social media users are weighing that very topic in a debate about role models that pits the 28-year-old against Taylor Swift, 36.

“The Life of a Showgirl” artist and Leavitt have reached aspirational levels of success, and, according to curated social posts, live dream lives.

Their public-figure status and political affiliations are the details people are weighing to separate good from evil and inspiration from what to avoid.

‘Taylor Is Just Devastated’: Outrage Ensues Over Viral Taylor Swift Taunt as Trump’s Press Secretary Struggles to Contain Fallout

‘Yikes’: Trump’s Inner Circle Implodes — Karoline Leavitt Sidelined as 26-Year-Old Brunette Steps In, Critics Call Out His Most Predictable Habit

Leavitt has fallen out of the day-to-day news cycle since she began maternity leave in late April. Her supporters are working hard to maintain her relevance while high-ranking officials Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance fill in for her.

Two viral posts are asking people to choose between the women, and it is obvious who the posters want to crown.

Karoline is smart , classy and better looking, so I pick her definitely pic.twitter.com/cPHhdSxz9J — Wake Up America (@wakeupusa) May 18, 2026

One call to action demands, “LIKE this post if you believe that Karoline Leavitt is a much better American role model than Taylor Swift!”

The second post reads, “RAISE YOUR HAND if you agree Karoline Leavitt is a MUCH better role model for America’s women than Taylor Swift!”

Blistering defenses for the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer and Trump’s spokesperson have done more to highlight flaws than reap praise.

A detractor wrote, “I wouldn’t want my daughter to marry a man old enough to be her father so….no, she’s not a better role model.” Leavitt and Riccio have a 32-year age gap, making the mother of two closer in age to her newborn daughter and nearly 2-year-old son.

A supporter was certain, “There is no competition at all between the two of them Karoline has all of the class!”

A third person commented, “Leavitt’s legacy ends with Trump. Taylor Swift is a self made woman who continues to inspire young girls/women. She’s generous with her road crews plus philanthropy and is just a beautiful, caring soul.”

A fourth voter declared, “Yes – Karoline -she is all American and for Americans -Swift is a Political clown —supporting Dem Woke anti American propaganda.”

DOOCY: What does President Trump mean when he says that Taylor Swift is no longer hot?



LEAVITT: Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift's political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work. I will leave it at that. pic.twitter.com/j7omh6gg8M — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 19, 2025

Swift openly supported Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race against Trump.

He lashed out at the Grammy Award winner on Truth Social last year. While propping up Sydney Sweeney as the “HOTTEST,” he wrote, “Look at WOKE singer Taylor Swift… NO LONGER HOT.”

Trump and his staffer clearly shared different views of The Eras Tour performer. Leavitt went against his stance months after the meltdown when she revealed Swift was one of her most-listened-to artists of 2025.

The president later switched up his tone when Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce announced their engagement. He told the press, “I think he’s a great player and a great guy, and I think she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

As for fans, they are still debating which woman is more virtuous.