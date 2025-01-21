‘She’s Marrying the Biggest Knucklehead’: Fans Warn Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Is ‘After Her Billions’ as Mysterious Ring on Her Finger Sparks Engagement Rumors

Taylor Swift flaunted some new bling that seems to have sparked some discussion the night before watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

The singer was spotted grabbing some dinner with her parents on Jan. 17 in New York City and had fans getting excited over a new accessory she was wearing. The 35-year-old wore a black coat with a matching mini skirt and black thigh high boots but fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the multiple rings decked out on Swift’s hand.

A few supporters did some investigating and drew a conclusion that one out of the two rings on Swift’s hands was more than just some regular jewelry. In fact, one fan in particular google searched a ring that she thought looked similar to Swift’s and found it was an infinity ring. Upon further research, she learned that an infinity ring had romantic symbolism to it.

Taylor Swift sparks engagement rumors to Travis Kelce after stepping out with new bling on her finger. (Photos: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global; Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The fan added a screenshot defining the meaning of an infinity ring. The post read, “Traditionally, these bands are thought of as a pre-engagement ring, as they signify devotion or ‘promise’ for a future engagement.”

The X user captioned the post “Interesting” along with a screenshot of Swift’s hand and a picture of the ring all to the same post.

It’s not clear whether Taylor and Travis have taken the next steps toward marriage in their almost two-year relationship, but fans are already voicing their opinion.

On Yahoo News’ repost of Instyle’s report, one person said, “Will never understand what she sees in that guy. Never.”

“She is marrying the biggest knucklehead who is only after her billions. She isn’t bright at all,” added another naysayer.

“Run Taylor Run, you are way better than him on every level!” warned another fan.

Someone else said they would not fall for the okey-doke of these photos until they have more substantial evidence. “She can buy her own Infinity ring, tell me when she flexes a diamond on THAT finger like Zendaya, until then, nothing to see.”

Another fan figured they had the entire scenerio figured out. “Taylor is getting married on June 13 at her Rhode Island house. She’s fixing it up for the wedding right now,” the wrote. “She can’t get engaged until the football season is over because she would be blamed for any subsequent loss by the Chiefs. Any other questions?”

Recent reports revealed that singer-actress Zendaya and her actor-boyfriend of over three years, Tom Holland, were engaged.

While Swift has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors about an engagement, she did quickly give fans more to talk about than just an engagement. Swift was dubbed a good luck charm for the Kansas City Chiefs after they defeated the Texans 23-14 in the teams’ AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.