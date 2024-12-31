‘He’s Not Himself Anymore’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spark Break Up Rumors After Worried Fans Notice NFL Star Appears ‘Stressed’

Music superstar Taylor Swift, 35, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 35, were one of the most-talked-about celebrity couples of 2024.

However, some fans are already wondering about the status of the high-profile relationship after Swift and Kelce popped out together in New York City.

TMZ reports the 14-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Super Bowl champion dined out at the Chez Margaux restaurant in the Meatpacking District on Dec. 28.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 8, 2024 in New York City. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

Swift rocked a Simkhai coat, a Stella McCartney bag, and Louboutin shoes during the NYC date night. Kelce wore a red waxed denim trucker jacket, baggy jeans, and a trucker hat.

The ExtraTV Instagram account shared a photo carousel of pictures from Swift and Kelce’s social outing in Manhattan.

Instagram users had a lot to say about the pair. Many of the comments focused on Kelce’s impassive facial expressions as he walked with his girlfriend.

“Not his best look and worried that he never looks happy anymore,” someone wrote on the post. A reply to that comment read, “It’s a shame about Travis. He’s not himself anymore, he doesn’t look happy.”

A third person wrote, “I think they both look gorgeous and make a great couple, BUT I’m worried they don’t look as happy anymore.”

Another person speculated, “Travis has this anguish look on his face constantly. Stressed?” In addition, a fan suggested, “I think he is getting tired of paparazzi.

Kelce’s personal life has been at the center of attention even before he connected with Swift. The Ohio native dated social media influencer Kayla Nicole Brown, 32, on and off from 2017 to 2022.

Kayla Nicole tells Angel Reese that her and Travis Kelce mutually respect each other but there isn’t room for acknowledgement due to Taylor Swift.



Via @angelreeseshow pic.twitter.com/Z2NuUkfVVO — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) October 11, 2024

Rumors claimed Brown and Kelce split up over money. However, they both denied the breakup was caused by Kayla believing Travis was “cheap” because he supposedly did not pay the couple’s expenses.

“Don’t buy into that s—. I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career,” Kelce stated during a January 2024 interview on “The Pivot Podcast.”

The nine-time Pro Bowl tight end also said, “But you gotta be crazy if you think I never helped or gave her a couple of dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money to get some food. We were in a relationship for five years.”

Kelce was first linked to Swift in July 2023. By September of that year, the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer was regularly attending the Chiefs games, which became an internationally covered budding love story.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift revealed in a 2023 cover story interview for Time magazine.

Time’s 2023 Person of the Year continued, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor and her parents, Scott Swift and Andrew Swift, cheered on Kelce and the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders inside Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day 2023.

However, “The Tortured Poets Department” album creator was not at the Kansas City Chiefs versus Pittsburgh Steelers game on Christmas in 2024, per Parade.

Swift and Kelce’s holiday season this year did include them sporting matching khaki and black outfits while enjoying a meal at New York’s BondST Restaurant on Dec. 27.

Before hooking up with Kelce in 2023, Swift added numerous famous names to her list of exes. Over the last 16 years, she has dated Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayor, Harry Styles, and more.