Resurfaced Clip Shows ‘Love Doctor’ Travis Kelce Giving Strangers Dating Advice Years Before He Entered Taylor Swift’s Orbit

Three years into his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, perennial Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce started another career as a “love doctor.”

According to a resurfaced video on social media, it seems that the NFL star had a little following with people actually listening to the headline-snatching player’s counsel on how to find love.

Fans react to resurfaced video of “Love Doctor” Travis Kelce giving strangers dating advice. (Photo: @killatrav/Instagram)

In a video, sponsored by DraftKings, Kelce can be seen standing on a promenade and offering his help to strangers. In the 2:52 minute clip, he sits with various people, who seem clueless about who he is, in his outside “office.” Kelce talks to them about dating, what photos to share on dating apps, pickup lines, and more. In two instances, he advised two different guys on their love lives.

The two-time Super Bowl champ warns one guy to take down the pictures of himself with other ladies from dating sites.

Another guy asked Kelce, “How do you know if it is love or infatuation?” He replied by asking the young man if he feels something in his heart that is not there when she is away from him, and if so that might be “love.”

Once the lovestruck gentleman confirms that it felt like love, he later tells Kelce that he just met her an hour ago and he is smitten.

Many online were giving the 34-year-old tight end the side eye for being asked questions about the heart as he continues to make headlines all year for breaking them.

One person said, “This is hilarious,” while another wrote, “He is too much.

Around the same time he did the 2016 “Love Doctor” skit, Kelce was dating former reality star and influencer Maya Benberry, who sent a warning to Kelce’s new love interest, Taylor Swift, this past September.

At the time of their relationship, Benberry was a contestant on his dating show, “Catching Kelce,” where she beat out 49 other women for his heart. They dated for a few short months, but she contends she never really had his heart and that he cheated on her with his next girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

He and Nicole dated from 2017 to 2022 after she allegedly slid into his DMs on Instagram. He allegedly dumped her for a new love, television personality, Zuri Hall.

Hall and Kelce seemed to be a perfect match until rumors sparked that the football player began dating the “Love Story” singer in the early fall of 2023.

Interestingly enough, all of the women before his romance with Swift were Black or of color. Because of interracial dating, each of them had to deal with harassing messages online.

Kayla Nicole posted a beautiful & transparent message to Black women. Instead of feeding into the negativity that the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift romance unnecessarily created for her, she used her voice to uplift & connect with many women sharing similar experiences in life. pic.twitter.com/UQjSU0ddgT — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) October 10, 2023

Nicole, in particular, was called a “gold digger,” stemming from a rumor that she accused Kelce of being cheap. She noted that she also experienced backlash from Black folks who called her a “traitor for falling in love” with a man outside of her race.

Between the media frenzy and the off-and-on relationship with Kelce, Nicole had to seek a therapist and even took a vacation to Italy.

It’s not known if Nicole is seeking another love doctor, but that didn’t stop rapper Rick Ross from seemingly shooting his shot via IG.