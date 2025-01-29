Jamie Foxx Explains Why He Views Steamy On-Screen Love Scenes as ‘Free Cheating’ After Ex Blew Up at Him

Jamie Foxx is not one to kiss and tell about his real-life love interests, so it comes as no surprise that he is even more tight-lipped about which leading ladies he most enjoyed cozying up to on camera.

The actor is currently on a promotional tour for his and Cameron Diaz’s new action-comedy film, “Back in Action,” which included a recent lighthearted chat with BBC Radio 1.

During the Q&A on Jan. 22, the “There’s Something About Mary” star was asked who her favorite on-screen kissing partner was.

Actor Jamie Foxx jokes about his ex nearly blowing up over his love scenes in movies. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Diaz humorously answered that it was the dog she performed CPR on in the 1998 “Something” film, though she has also shared smooches with Jude Law and Jim Carrey. On the other hand, Foxx revealed that those intimate scenes have been the source of tension in his actual love life.

“I’mma be honest, I got into a big argument with somebody I was dating because I don’t take the love scenes serious enough,” the “Blame It (On the Alcohol)” singer first shared.

Foxx continued, “And when they brought it up, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it was great, right! Free cheating.’ And they were like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, you got the chance to — and then I got a chance to …’” recalled Foxx, imitating the blank stare his ex gave him.

Needless to say, despite the “Sleepless” actor alluding to the woman being in the same line of work, she did not share the same playful perspective as her beau.

“I knew I had messed up. So, I just — I don’t say. I mean, you can look at some of my things that happen on screen and see who I’ve …” he said, fading to silence.

Foxx quietly dated actress Katie Holmes for six years beginning in 2013. The pair never confirmed their romances, but well-placed sources and numerous paparazzi photos confirmed that they were more than platonic industry friends. The quiet pair broke up in 2019, the same year that they made their first red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala.

Holmes was previously married to Foxx’s “Collateral” co-star Tom Cruise, with whom she shares one adult daughter, Suri. They divorced in 2012 after six years as husband and wife.

Foxx has never been married but is the father of two daughters from separate relationships.

His past with the “Dawson’s Creek” actress resurfaced in December 2024, when he joked that he had been “cured of everything, no more white girls” in his Netflix special “What Had Happened Was.”

“The Jamie Foxx Show” star swore, “I’m serious, no more white girls. No more white girls… I’m back on the Black side of town!”

Online, a critic hit back with, “Don’t flatter yourself, JF. Katie Holmes was desperate.” A second person remarked, “Katie had a lucky escape. I’m sure there would be an uproar if she had said ‘no more …..’. Also the term ‘cured’ is highly offensive.”

However, others recalled that Foxx had been romantically linked to a woman named Alyce Huckstepp. They had been dating since at least 2023 when photos of them surfaced. She was also by his side last year when he suffered a stroke and brain bleed. Their breakup made headlines last week.