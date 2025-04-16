‘Done with White Women, Huh?’: Jamie Foxx Sparks Backlash After Reuniting with Ex Months After Swearing Off White Women and Tearfully Thanking Black Women for Saving His Life

Jamie Foxx, 57, declared he was done dating white women during his “What Had Happened Was…” stand-up special last December, but it appears the comedian has walked back that declaration.

The Academy Award-winning actor stepped on the stage inside Atlanta’s Alliance Theater in 2024 for the Netflix comedy event after recovering from a stroke the year prior.

Jamie Foxx spotted with ex Alyce Huckstepp months after breakup and backlash for his controversial joke about white women. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured,” Foxx said to the audience during his “What Had Happened Was…” show. “No more white girls. No more white girls! I’m back on the Black side of town! No more white girls!”

Foxx’s proclamation he’d no longer be romantically involved with white women came as he was dating former fitness instructor Alyce Huckstepp. The two were spotted together two months after his stroke.

According to a behind-the-scenes video shared by CBS journalist Gayle King, Huckstepp was backstage with Foxx for the “What Had Happened Was…” taping in October 2024.

But by January 2025, the pair were rumored to have called it quits after their nearly two-year relationship. However, a new report by the Daily Mail suggested the couple have reconciled.

Foxx and Huckstepp were seen together at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on April 14. Photographers captured them standing in a valet queue before leaving separately, though Foxx left solo in his white Rolls-Royce.

The “Ray” star can be seen wearing a hoodie with large flowers embroidered on it along with dark wash baggy pants, while his lady wore baggy jeans of a lighter wash with a colorful midriff top and a large Christian Dior purse.

“I thought he said no more white girls,” a Daily Mail reader wrote about Foxx in the comment section. A second wondered, “Ummm, done with white women, huh?”

Another bigoted comment read, “White is right. He can’t quit those snow bunnies!” Additionally, someone asked, “What’s with Jamie and white women?”

“She’s an idiot to take him back. She knows how he really feels. Why put yourself through that?” stated another critic of the Texas-born entertainer.

In contrast, a supporter acknowledged Foxx surviving his serious health scare by writing, “Lucky guy, He came back from the brink of death. Enjoy. Life is short.”

Foxx’s dating history includes fathering two daughters with white women. He has 31-year-old Corinne Foxx with his ex, Connie Kline, and shares his youngest daughter, Anelise Bishop, with another ex, Kristin Grannis.

Jamie Foxx with his two daughters at the Gloden Globes, Anelise Estelle and Corinne Foxx ❤️❤️ A family affair! https://t.co/dorLPjAup7 pic.twitter.com/NspnHapIlS — xoNecole (@xonecole) January 7, 2025

Both Corinne and Anelise appeared in their father’s “What Had Happened Was…” special. Corinne opened the show by introducing her dad to the audience.

At one point, Anelise joined a teary-eyed Foxx on stage to play guitar as the Grammy Award winner hyped her up. “Play, Anelise, play. Let ’em see your talent,” said her dad.

In addition to the mother of his two offspring, Foxx also dated “Dawson’s Creek” actress Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019. They made a rare public appearance at the 2019 Met Gala.

Huckstepp stepped onto the red carpet at the August 2022 premiere of Foxx’s “Day Shift” movie. Her romance with Foxx didn’t become public until a year later after an evening at the same Nobu Malibu location in August 2023.

Foxx has also been linked to actress Leila Arcieri, Stacey Dash, singer Sela Vave, and model Dana Caprio. Despite having liaisons with several women, the “Unpredictable” hitmaker has never been married.

In his “Act Like You Got Some Sense” memoir, Foxx addressed his stance on marriage. He reflected on his daughters’ moms, family members, strangers, and other celebrities asking him about eventually tying the knot.

“I’ve just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me. I’ve had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere,” Foxx wrote in his book, released in 2021.

“I just don’t think I’m the marrying type,” he confessed. “At least not for now — maybe in a few decades when I’m in a wheelchair and need somebody to push me around and change my diaper.”