‘OMG! Is This True?’: Jamie Foxx Breaks His Silence, Reveals the Shocking Truth Following Man’s Outrageous Claims That the Actor Is His Deadbeat Father

A mysterious man has gotten the attention of Jamie Foxx after emerging on social media with explosive claims about the Academy Award-winning actor being his biological father who left him to live in homeless in his car for the past two years.

In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, March 2, Jamie Foxx’s nephew PJ took a moment to shut down the viral rumors plaguing Foxx.

“Bro, yo, my uncle do not got a son,” PJ said while looking into the camera. “I’m the closest he got to a son, bro.”

A man claiming to be comedian Jamie Foxx’s son forced to confess after getting shut down by the actor. (Photo: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram, Young Tommie Network/YouTube)

PJ, who is shooting the clip outside of a residence, yells into the home for his uncle, presumed to be Foxx, to speak up on the claims that he is a father to this mysterious man.

“I ain’t got no godd–mn son,” Foxx’s voice is heard yelling from afar.

PJ then panned the camera back to him before stating, “Y’all gotta chill with the false. … Y’all believe everything y’all see.”

Foxx elected to break his silence after an unnamed man posted an emotional video detailing his purported relationship with the “Ray” actor, who has never publicly acknowledged having a son.

In the unfiltered video, the man, later identified as a YouTuber named ”Young Tommie” speaks from his car, describing a life of hardship despite being “born with a silver spoon.”

He claims he hasn’t spoken to Foxx in three years, with their last interaction occurring at a red carpet event.

“My dad don’t care nothing about me,” the man states, expressing frustration over Foxx’s alleged neglect of both him and his mother. Tommie further elaborated that despite his attempts to connect and share business ideas with Foxx, the actor was consistently unavailable.

Tommie’s claims stand in stark contrast to Foxx’s well-documented relationship with his two daughters.

Corinne Foxx, born in 1994, has carved out her own success as a model, actress, and television producer. She recently celebrated her wedding to television executive Joe Hooten in September 2024, with her father proudly walking her down the aisle.

Jamie Foxx alleged son says he's a deadbeat dad & has him living in his car while he's rich 🤑💔



"We took pictures at the red carpet that was the last time I seen him" pic.twitter.com/1Mh09hn7V9 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 29, 2025

His younger daughter, Anelise Bishop, born in 2009, maintains a lower profile but played a crucial role in Foxx’s recovery from his stroke in 2023, when she comforted him by playing guitar at his bedside during his hospitalization. The actor has frequently praised both daughters in public, emphasizing the importance of family in his life.

Just last January, according to Teen Vogue, Foxx attended the Golden Globe Awards with both daughters, a public display of family unity that makes these new allegations particularly striking. The event showcased the close bond between Foxx and his daughters, with the actor stating he felt like he had “already won” simply by having them by his side.

At the time, Young Tommie’s emotional testimony sparked intense debate on social media.

One X user wrote, “OMG! Is this true? He surely looks like Jamie Foxx. Please make this NOT be true. If it is, Jamie should really step up and apologize to his son. This is not right, shameful and truly sad. If you guys don’t get along, at least provide for your son so that he can have a safe place to stay. My heart hurts for both of you…what is going on. Man!”

Others approached the claims with skepticism.

“HE DOESN’T EVEN HAVE A SON!! That’s the young actor in Soloist. Geez,” one user said, referring to a photo associated with the video.

Another skeptic noted, “He sure Jamie Foxx ain’t his son. N—ga look older than Jamie.”

Tommie has since responded to Foxx and PJ’s video. In a YouTube response he says, “Jamie Fox replied, finally after a month. Took him a month.”

Tommie then goes on to confess that his original video was all a pretense.

“Thank you for clearing it up,” said Tommie. “Because I did like three videos. They made that one go viral and the crazy thing is the video that went viral didn’t have that many views on it. It had like 2,000 views then the other video I made that I was trolling on, they had like 36,000.”

Tommie then went on to blame the videos going viral on the public’s thirst for negativity, before continuing to bask in the virality of his false claims.

“I just made history y’all,” he said. “I’m from Louisiana, bro. I’m from the trenches. People down here don’t go viral like that. Going viral is everybody dream down here.”

In the meantime, Foxx continues to maintain his public image as a devoted father to his two daughters, making regular appearances with them at high-profile events. His six-word response to the unnamed gentleman appears to serve as the first and last time he addresses the rumors.