Jamie Foxx Makes Good on His Promise of ‘No More White Girls In Public’ as His Rumored Girlfriend Is Noticeably Absent From Golden Globes Red Carpet 

Jamie Foxx seems to still be steering clear of white women, or so fans think.

During the Jan. 5 Golden Globes, all eyes were on many celebrities who hit the red carpet as well as judging their overall look for the star-studded event.

The “Back In Action” actor who has been gradually attending more public events since his April 2023 medical scare, appeared with his two daughters Anelise Foxx and Corinne Foxx.

Fans notice Jamie Foxx opted against bringing a significant other to the Golden Globes (Photo: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Opting to not bring along any significant others, Foxx and his daughters stood smiling for pictures in their Sunday’s best for the evening.

Foxx was wearing an all black suit with shades, while his firstborn daughter, Corinne, 30, wore a gown with the top embellished with rhinestones and the lower half being a sheer flowy skirt. His youngest, Anelise, 16, sported a suit similar to her father’s except she wore a white blazer with black pants and a leather purse.

The “Django” star and his daughters received different reactions after stepping out to the Golden Globes.

One person on the Vincent-Tennell Facebook post said, “Beautiful Family. Everybody looking Absolutely Beautiful!”

Another fan responded to People magazine’s post of Foxx’ appearance. They said, “They always bring their daughter or mother when they don’t want to show up with their significant other.”

Jamie brings his daughters Anelise and Corinne to Golden Globes last night! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8q1jy87cUY — Jamie Foxx News (@jamiefoxxUS) January 6, 2025

On Essence’s Facebook post, someone else said, “The only black females u ever go[ne] see him with but I car[e]less I don’t support him.”

The “Fall For Your Type” singer has been catching strays since he had audiences laughing over his Netflix stand-up special called “What Had Happened Was…”

After years of being slammed for not dating Black women, he told the audience, “Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured. No more white girls. No more white girls! I’m back on the Black side of town! No more white girls!”

He continued, “No more white women! Every month is February, all year long. Hallelujah! No more honkies! No more white women!”

“Jamie Foxx talking about no more white girls because he been cured. Then said no more white girls in public. B–h, I’m dead,” said one person who saw his Netflix special.

Jamie Foxx said his stroke cured him from messing with snow bunnies ❄️ 🐰 pic.twitter.com/i8dRggXu2z — Katt Williams Burner | Pimp Named SlickBack (@dreamlova77) December 10, 2024

According to his public dating history, Foxx has rarely been seen romantically involved with a Black woman other than in his movie roles. Most — if not all — of his past and public relationships have been with white women.

His dating resume included Connie Kline, who is also Corrine’s mother, actress and model Leila Arcieri, Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes, and his most recent girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

It’s unclear exactly when Foxx and Huckstepp began dating but they were first spotted out in Malibu in Aug. 2023. But according to People, their romance could go back as far as May 2022 before his “medical complication.” Huckstepp resembles the mystery woman he was seen getting Cozy with on a yacht in the South of France.

In 2010, Foxx did take “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash on a date to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. It seems their hangout was short-lived, as it doesn’t appear the two ever linked back up again.

Despite his dating palette lacking some melanin, it looks like there is a potential for that to change in the future.

It’s not clear whether Foxx was serious about his statements regarding white women, being that he was doing a comedy show at the time and could’ve been poking fun at himself. There’s also no confirmation whether he is still in a relationship with Huckstepp. One of the last events anyone saw her at was back in July at a commercial shoot Foxx was doing for BetMGM.