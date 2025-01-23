Sheryl Underwood Breaks Down the Fallout with Sharon Osbourne and Why She Has Remained Silent

Sheryl Underwood, 61, opened up about her public fallout with former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, 72.

Underwood reflected on the highly-publicized argument between the two over an on-air, fiery discussion about racism on the latest edition of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Underwood joined the series full-time one year after Osbourne in 2011. But their heated verbal altercation played out on screen in March 2021 and led to Osbourne parting ways with “The Talk.”

“You don’t sit next to somebody for 10 years and don’t have a feeling for her and her family,” Underwood told Sharpe about her current sentiment toward Osbourne.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. Matter of I’m trying to articulate this in a different way. ‘What would you say to people who think that?’” she stated.

In 2021, the ladies clashed on the show over Osbourne defending her friend, English broadcaster Pierce Morgan, making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her mental health.

Morgan faced criticism for suggesting Markle was not telling the truth about her allegations against the British Royal Family. Underwood questioned Osbourne siding with the “Good Morning Britain” presenter following the backlash.

She said she never heard Sharon utter anything that could be viewed as racist but she can’t say the same for Morgan.

“What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?” Underwood asked.

While on the verge of tears, Osbourne responded, “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist. … What does it gotta do with me? How could I be racist about anybody or anything in my life?”

Upon returning from a commercial break, they carried on their charged-up conversation as Osbourne demanded Underwood to give examples of Morgan espousing racist views.

“I’ve been asking you during the break. I’m asking you again and don’t try and cry. Cause if anyone should be crying it should be me,” Osbourne said to Underwood in a combative tone.

“It was not the exact words of racism, it’s the implications and the reaction to it,” the Def Jam comedy star explained. “To not want to address that because [Markle] is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is that’s what makes it racist.”

Underwood said she beleives they were friends and didn’t want the viewers to think she was “being racist.”

“I think it’s too late,” Osbourne stated at the time. “I think that seed’s already sowed.”

Many took issue with the lack of compassion Osbourne had for her co-host and the way she was talking to Underwood.

“You know me, Shannon, I’m not crying because someone is yelling at me. I’m crying because I can’t say what I want to say,” Underwood shared, noting that her mission was much greater.

She told Sharpe it was her impromptu decision to look into the camera and call for a break.

“That let the world know that she is ready to be here. But also I represent every Black woman in the world. We cannot be seen as the ‘angry Black woman’ because now you’re messing up somebody else’s job somewhere else,” Underwood declared.

She said they should have reconciled during the original broadcast to create a “Kumbaya moment” on television as a way to squash the potential for blowback directed at Osbourne.

“That would have been daytime gold,” Underwood said. But the damage was done.

In the wake of their exchange, she was also accused by co-workers of creating a toxic environment and making racist remarks during her time on “The Talk.” Osbourne denied those allegations.

CBS put “The Talk” on hiatus and investigated the matter, concluding Osbourne’s behavior on the March 10, 2021 episode did not align with the company’s workplace values.

Osbourne left the program shortly after claiming, “I didn’t want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair,” during an interview on “Fox & Friends” in 2022.

The wife of Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne also stated, “[Morgan’s] not racist. I’m not racist. but because he said something about somebody who is mixed race… he’s deemed a racist and that’s not fair.”

Underwood admitted there are still things being said about her today that she refuses to answer, such as remarks made in Osbourne’s Fox Nation series, “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back” in 2022.

When asked why she’s never responded to Osbourne’s comments or the trolling online, she said, “I’m not gonna go tit for tat and keep something going. I’m going to go on to the greatness that God is opening doors for all of us.”

“Sometimes you find out who you thought was your friend is really your co-worker,” the “Beauty Shop” actor exclaimed.

But she may think twice about responding to trolls online, stating, “Cut me check, I’ll sit right across from you and I’ll give you what you want.”

There was a dispute over whether Osbourne apologized to Underwood for their tense interaction and other behind-the-scenes drama.

Osbourne released text messages supposedly showing she did offer amends about the situation despite Underwood insisting otherwise.

However, a May 2024 installment of “The Sage Steele Show” podcast featured Osbourne admitting she regretted apologizing to Underwood.

“I’m like, f— you. F– you! [Underwood] knew what I was. She’d been in my home, she’d gone to England with me,” Osbourne stated about her former co-worker. “She always joked that she wanted to be an Osbourne and she wanted to marry my son, Jack.”

Sharon worked as a co-host on “The Talk” from 2010 to 2021. Underwood joined the daytime talk show in 2011 and remained a panelist on the program until its 15th and final season in 2024.