‘Is Tradition Over?’: Modern Women Embrace ‘Living Apart But Staying Together’ as the Backlash Over What’s Considered Healthy In Marriage Explodes

Marriage has long been defined by proximity — the shared home, the shared routines, even the shared toothbrush holder. But a growing number of successful women with established careers and financial independence are openly challenging that expectation. Instead of moving in together, they are embracing a relationship model that prioritizes autonomy without abandoning commitment.

A series of viral celebrity interviews set off a firestorm online as they appear to be pushing one narrative: that modern women are ditching traditional roles when it comes to marriage for a new, separate ideology.

Some women are challenging traditional ideas of marriage by choosing to live apart while staying committed—a setup known as “living apart but staying together.” Supporters say it preserves independence and keeps relationships fresh, but critics argue it blurs the line between partnership and separation, fueling a growing cultural clash over what marriage is supposed to be and whether tradition is dead.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband, Sen. Vincent Hughes; Married actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. (Photos by @senvincenthughes/Instagram; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, 69

For years, women like Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph have quietly lived the lifestyle of living apart from their spouse while staying together.

Ralph and her husband of 20 years, Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes, have maintained separate residences throughout their more than two-decade marriage — a decision rooted in career demands and mutual respect.

Their relationship, whether the home is in Philly, LA, or Jamaica, has endured the test of time, with Ralph predominantly in Los Angeles for work while her husband holds it down in Philadelphia, commanding the city, allowing both partners to maintain their professional identities and personal space without pressure to compromise.

And some of the most recognizable women in entertainment agree with that ideology, leading the conversation that shifts away from what it means to be a traditional wife.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 54

The most famous LAT (Living Apart Together) lifestyle couple is “Ali” actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who have been married for 28 years.

For the last decade, they have redefined what Black love can look like on their own terms — choosing wholeness over performance and choosing each other differently.

In her “Worthy” memoir, Jada confessed that she and Smith had been “living separate lives” for a while. During an October 2023 appearance on “Today,” Jada revealed she had grown “exhausted with trying” to uphold the fantasy of a perfect marriage, quietly separating for seven years before going public with the truth.

Rather than divorce, she and Smith chose a “living apart together” arrangement — carving out the individual space they needed to stop strangling what they had.

Jada said they’ve maintained a “beautiful connection,” and when asked about living together again, replied, “We will. Not right now. That’s what it’s gonna be,” adding that she’s enjoying the distance and calling her time alone “fantastic.”

Jada Pinkett Smith speaks on whether she’ll ever let her husband, Will Smith, move back in with her

pic.twitter.com/Fq25cNq3yS — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 22, 2026

Today, after years of public ostracism, Will and Jada remain parents and “life partners” — not a picture-perfect Hollywood couple, but something rarer: two people still working it out and still choosing each other.

Keke Palmer, 31

Another Emmy-winning actress, who has never been married or engaged, Keke Palmer, put the same philosophy into plain language during a televised conversation about modern dating back in February.

“I never want to live together. I like my alone time,” she confessed on “Today with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones,” adding that even in marriage, physical distance would be her preference.

“Whoopi Goldberg, who said it best once, ‘I don’t want anybody in my house and I feel that. Married even. Around the corner is fine.” Palmer continued, “You can be in the guest house, we can be on the same land, but I’m over there, and he’s over there. At best, separate rooms.”

#blackowned #fypシ #trending ♬ original sound – SPILL @spillmob The millennial diva Keke Palmer visited Today with Jenna & Sheinelle to promote her new series ‘The Burbs’ and revealed she doesn’t want to live with a partner—even if they’re married. “Around the corner would be great… You can be in the guest house, we can be on the same land, but I’m over there, and he’s over there. At best, separate rooms.” Honestly? Work. What do you think? See more on SPILL 📲 spill.com/download (link in bio) #spillapp

Her reasoning wasn’t about conflict — it was about preserving independence and keeping the relationship “fun and exciting.” She added, “Sometimes you can be too up under [a person]. Let’s get some space.”

“But think about how fun it would be to be like, ‘I’m going over to my man’s house,'” Palmer added with a laugh. “I want to sit on his couch.

Nia Long, 55

Nia Long, also speaking from decades of balancing a demanding career with her personal life, echoed that sentiment from a place of deep self-awareness.

She agreed with Palmer’s viral comments weeks later, saying she’d prefer her future spouse to live “Down the street,” adding “sometimes he needs to be in the house,” with a mischievous smile.

“I’m good. I think I’ve gotten to a place where I really enjoy my own company,” Long stated on Jenna and Sheinelle’s show last month. “I work a lot, and my priorities are different, and I’ve always been in a relationship, so it’s kind of nice not being in one.

The “Michael” actress admitted she is currently single three years after ending a 13-year engagement with the father of her youngest son, Kez. Long’s oldest son, Massai Z. Dorsey Jr., is from a previous relationship.

Sheryl Underwood, 62

However, former talk show host and comedian Sheryl Underwood took it a step further, framing separate homes not as avoidance but as a compatibility requirement.

“I’m looking for a man who’s willing to be in a monogamous relationship with me while he lives in his own separate house,” she said candidly on The View. Shaped by years of living independently after losing her husband, Underwood was unapologetic. “I’ve been living alone for so long I like my space. I don’t want to be sitting up under you.”

Collectively, these women are not rejecting relationships and going against the grain. They are redefining how relationships function — and the research backs them up.

Turns out, Ralph, Palmer, Long, and Underwood are not alone — not by a long shot. According to Scripps News, U.S. Census research estimates that roughly 3 to 4 million married adults in the United States already live separately from their spouses by choice, with as many as 40 percent of couples reporting they have maintained separate households at some point.

That’s not a fringe movement — that’s practically a lifestyle trend with its own zip code.

Folks online were stunned as the dot connected to each woman’s beliefs, as many online weighed in with their personal opinions.

“It is the only way I’d get married again. Separate residences,” one wrote, as another agreed, “My ideal situation. Can’t wait to find someone to agree to this.”

Not all agreed. One wrote, “Crazy as hell.” Someone else wrote, “The further decline of God’s design. We will be our own undoing.”

Another advised, “Marriage is not for the weak! God never told Adam & Eve to live apart. This is NOT tradition, it’s what He intended for marriage to be but I’d say, that’s for those living according to His will and being obedient too!”

Researcher Birk Hagemeyer surveyed 548 couples and found that the secret ingredient driving LAT is what scientists politely call an “agency motive” — which is really just an academic way of saying some people genuinely love being alone.

Women’s preference for personal space was the single biggest factor separating LAT couples from cohabiting ones. Men who desperately wanted independence but lived with their partners anyway? Higher conflict, lower satisfaction. When those same men lived apart, the tension dropped considerably.

Here’s where it gets really interesting. Studies from Lancaster University and University College London in 2024 found older adults in LAT relationships report lower stress and higher well-being — nearly matching marriage, minus the “who left dishes in the sink” energy — and for single women over 60 in the U.K., it’s now ten times more common than marriage or cohabitation.

Financially, it also tracks, with separate homes protecting assets and inheritances while avoiding the legal mess of divorce.

And culturally? The stigma is fading fast. According to research conducted by the Barna Group, titled “The State of Today’s Family,” 58 percent of adults now consider non-traditional living arrangements perfectly acceptable — a seismic shift from just two decades ago. For younger couples, living apart is often a pit stop before moving in.

This does not mean that traditional vows are out the window. However, it suggests that some people don’t wish to stick to them.